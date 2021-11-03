VOTE 2021: Republican Jennifer Tooker declares victory in Westport first selectman race

Jonathan Steinberg, the second-longest serving state representative in the history of Westport, and his supporters were disappointed Tuesday night after apparently falling short in the race for first selectman.

His opponent Jennifer Tooker and her running mate Andrea Moore declared victory around 10:20 p.m.

Tooker is the current second selectwoman, a position she's held since 2017. She's also been on the Board of Finance, the Board of Education, and the Westport Conservation Commission.

Prior to public service, Tooker spent more than 20 years at Gen Re in management, operation, and executive positions.

Moore, worked on Wall Street for 15 years and is the current vice chairman of the Westport Board of Finance. She also previously held a seat on Westport's Representative Town Meeting.

