Los Angeles Lakers guard Wayne Ellington is considered questionable to play Friday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Ellington has yet to appear in a game this season for the Lakers as he deals with a left hamstring strain. Will Friday be the day he makes his 2021-22 debut? Only time will tell. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. Should Ellington suit up, Kent Bazemore could revert to a role off the bench at some point.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO