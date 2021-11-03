CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis voters reject a measure to replace the city’s police department

By Martin Kaste
Voters in Minneapolis have resoundingly rejected a proposal to reinvent policing in their city, 17 months after the killing of George Floyd by police sparked massive protests and calls for change. Approximately 56% of voters rejected a ballot question that would have removed the Minneapolis Police Department from the...

