Vaccinations for 5- to 11-year-olds could start Saturday in St. Louis County

Washington County’s COVID-19 positive test rate has declined over the last two weeks, though three new deaths were also confirmed in that span. Wednesday’s update of the state coronavirus dashboard shows 104 newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the past week, bringing Iowa’s total to 7,069 deaths and Washington to 59. Of Washington’s contiguous counties Louisa and Henry are close behind with 52 and 51, respectively. The state’s 14-day average positive test rate decreased slightly in the last two weeks from 8.4 to 8.2%, while Washington’s decreased from 6.5 to 4.5%. While COVID-19 hospitalizations in southeast Iowa and statewide have decreased over the last few weeks, 33 of 90, or more than one third of the southeast region’s patients are in the intensive care unit. Statewide, 111 of currently 483 patients, about one fourth, are in the ICU. Those not fully vaccinated account for 74.8% of those hospitalized and 82% of those in the ICU. So far 68% of Iowans 18 and older are fully vaccinated, with 70.5% of those 12 and older who have at least one dose. Twenty-three long term care centers are in outbreak.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO