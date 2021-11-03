HBO Comedy Special: RICKY VELEZ: HERE’S EVERYTHING – Review

Angela Trimbur (The Good Place, The Final Girls), Grace Kuhlenschmidt (Ziwe, Hot White Heist), Greta Titelman (Los Espookys, Shrill), Joe Castle Baker (The Other Two), Larry Owens (High Maintenance, Modern Love), Michelle Badillo (Vida, The Great North) and Aparna Nancherla (Corporate, Master of None) have joined the Season 5 cast of HBO’s acclaimed comedy Search Party in recurring roles.
Trimbur, Kuhlenschmidt, Titelman, Castle Baker, Owens and Badilloare will portray Dory’s (Alia Shawkat) “disciples,” who join her in her grand existential pursuit, and Nancherla joins as Tunnel Quinn’s (Jeff Goldblum) head scientist.
Created by Charles Rogers and Sarah-Violet Bliss, Search Party stars...
