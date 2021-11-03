CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
HBO Comedy Special: RICKY VELEZ: HERE’S EVERYTHING – Review

By Jef Dinsmore
HBO Watch
 9 days ago

I have been in the mood for some standup comedy. I know I have stated this before but I used to watch it all the time when HBO was flush with all those comedians who are now considered the classic greats. What can I say, I miss George Carlin. So, anyway,...

hbowatch.com

Most New Yorkers, it’s safe to say, take their birthright very seriously. But Ricky Velez, the Queens-born comedian, brings this commitment to new heights. Velez got his start roaming the city’s five boroughs — with his childhood best friend and fellow comedian Pete Davidson in tow — and cobbling together gigs at several seedy comedy clubs in a single night. Afterwards, Velez and Davidson would split the night’s meager winnings (usually less than $10 each, Velez recalls, after gas), before driving home to catch a few hours’ rest before their day shifts as food couriers. It was after years spent pounding the pavement as a standup salesman that Velez landed himself a role writing (and acting) for the Judd Apatow-helmed 2020 comedy King of Staten Island, starring Davidson. The film launched Velez into a new echelon of comedy prestige: late last month, he premiered Here’s Everything, his new HBO comedy special, executive produced by Apatow and directed by Michael Bonfiglio. The special spotlights Velez’s gift for storytelling that is both blisteringly honest and wickedly funny. Below, Velez hopped on the phone with his friend — and fellow King of Staten Island cast-mate and native New Yorker — Steve Buscemi, who had a few questions for his young friend about the HBO special, working with Davidson, and writing mean jokes.
CELEBRITIES

