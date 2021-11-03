4 chosen for Delmont council

Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review

Three incumbents and one newcomer took the top spots for four Delmont council seats in Tuesday’s municipal election.

Incumbent Republican Stan Cheyne was the top vote-getter with 470 votes, followed by incumbent Republican Pam Simpson (450), incumbent Republican Andrew Shissler (437) and newcomer Republican Jeff Cunningham (416).

“I’m excited to be able to have another four years to get some work done within the borough,” Cheyne said. “And I think it will be interesting to work with Jeff Cunningham, who’s going to be on council for the first time.”

First-time candidate and Democrat Kevin Bortz was also seeking a seat. He received 267 votes, or 13% of the total.