CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

Checking in with the Erie County Executive candidates

YourErie
YourErie
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HIdjZ_0ckqcTH000

2021 General Election Results

As the race tightens, we are checking in with the candidates from the anticipated Erie County Executive race.

For a full list of 2021 General Election results visit https://eriecountypa.gov/voting/ElectionNightResults/ecresults.htm

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 2

Related
YourErie

Schember Administration outlines proposal for ARP fund distribution

The Schember Administration, along with small business owners, are hoping Erie City Council approves $20 million in ARP funds to help move Erie forward. The money will be used specifically for helping small businesses and housing projects. The mayor established a project review team to review applications for grants and loans from the ARP funds […]
YourErie

Erie County Veterans Ceremony takes place outside of courthouse

Erie County employees gathered Wednesday afternoon to honor veterans outside of the Erie County Courthouse. The annual Erie County Veterans ceremony took place outside of the Erie County Courthouse. The ceremony honored the 17,000 veterans that live in Erie County. The Erie County Director of Veterans Affairs says it’s important to remember. “It’s the one […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Erie County, PA
Government
Erie County, PA
Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Erie County, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Erie County, PA
YourErie

Erie School District looking to end financial watch status

The Erie School District is hoping to get off the state’s financial radar. During the meeting, the school board unanimously passed a measure asking the Secretary of Education to take the district off of financial watch status. They have been under the state’s financial watch since September 2016. At that time, the district was facing […]
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Executive#Election#Checking In#Wfxp#Fox#Daily News#Wjet Wfxp Yourerie
YourErie

Electronic and hazardous waste collection events canceled in Erie County

On Thursday, Erie County Recycling announced all county-sponsored household hazardous waste (HHW) and E-waste collection events are canceled until further notice. This includes two events at 1624 Filmore Ave on Nov. 13 and Dec. 11. Illegal dumping will be prosecuted, and Millcreek Police will be monitoring the Filmore location. Erie County Recycling is working to […]
YourErie

Watch: Workers add new planks as work continues on U.S. Brig Niagara

WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com — Maintenance continues on the U.S. Brig Niagara at the Great Lakes Shipyard in Cleveland. Every Friday, the ship’s Captain and Carpenter will update the public on the progress of the maintenance being done to the ship. However, this week they held their live stream on Thursday. The bad planks have been removed from the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
YourErie

People voice their concerns over the zoning plans at the Millcreek Township Planning Commission meeting

People voiced their concerns over the zoning plans at the Millcreek Township Planning Commission meeting on November 9th. The meeting was centered around hearing from the public and attorneys that are representing families who are concerned over the zoning plans in Millcreek. Michael Agresti is one attorney representing a few clients that are real estate […]
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
YourErie

Pennsylvania court throws out governor’s school mask mandate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A state court has thrown out an order by Pennsylvania’s acting health secretary that requires masks inside K-12 schools. Commonwealth Court ruled that said the mask mandate didn’t comply with rules for setting regulations and was adopted without an existing disaster emergency declared by the governor. Commonwealth Court sided 4-1 with […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Pa. Gaming Commission bear check station moves to Farmington Twp

FARMINGTON TWP — Hunters wanting to participate in bear season: Your check station has moved. On Monday, the Pennsylvania Game Commission announced the Forest County bear check station will be at the Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Company, located at 6785 State Route 36 in Leeper. The change was necessary due to COVID-19 protocols. The fire […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

YourErie

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
334K+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy