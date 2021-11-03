CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don Walters wins third term as Cuyahoga Falls mayor

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio – Democrat Don Walters has been re-elected as mayor of Cuyahoga Falls. Walters received more than twice as many votes as his opponent, Republican Meri Stemple, in Tuesday’s general election, according to data from the Summit County Board...

