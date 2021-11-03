Don Walters wins third term as Cuyahoga Falls mayor

CHEERS ... to two important reforms that will help the recently launched Cuyahoga County Diversion Center work more effectively, so those needing mental health and addiction interventions can avoid unneeded interactions with the criminal justice system. First, cleveland.com’s Adam Ferrise reports that Cleveland police are ending an unhelpful requirement that let victims of alleged nonviolent, low-level crimes veto diversion of those needing treatment to the diversion center. A police spokeswoman said the rule was never actually used to deny diversion for anyone, but discarding it was the right thing to do. Second, and even more critically, as Ferrise also reports, the center is transforming itself into a true crisis intervention center -- not just a place for pre-arrest diversion -- by letting family and friends of people with mental illness or drug addiction, and not just police, bring them in for treatment. Bravo for the sustained effort and resources represented by these transformative moves.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO