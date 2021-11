Guests at a Cancun resort were told to shelter inside the building after a gun battle between alleged rival drug dealers on the beach that left two dead.The local Mexican attorney general said no tourists had been seriously harmed or kidnapped in the confrontation between “antagonistic groups of drug dealers” in Bahía Petempich, Mexico, near Cancun.But two of suspected gangsters were shot dead in the fight, and a report from a government command centre added suggested that one person may have been have been kidnapped and taken away in a boat. About 15 armed people were involved, it said.The incident...

