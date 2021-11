Yella Beezy has shared his new song and video for “I Guess,” as well as the announcement that he has signed with Asylum Records. Directed by Leff, the visual places Beezy back in his hometown of Dallas, where we see him cruising in a lowrider and rapping an earworm of a hook: “I guess you ain’t think that a n***a really hustle, bitch, I can sell salt to a snail.”

