Minneapolis public safety question fails in defeat for progressives

By Deena Winter
 9 days ago
In the first city election after the police murder of George Floyd, Minneapolis voters soundly rejected a sweeping plan to dismantle the police department and replace it with a department of public safety.

The defeat of Question 2 on the ballot is a rebuke of city progressives, who hoped to radically change the city’s public safety infrastructure, even if the ballot initiative did not go as far as “abolishing” police which many have been pushing for years.

Their loss was made even more bitter by the early lead of Mayor Jacob Frey, who was against the initiative and has stayed close to Police Chief Medaria Arradondo, who also came out against the charter amendment.

Question 1, which would give the mayor more authority over city departments, also had a sizable lead, notching another victory for Frey, who was backed by a coalition of business groups, Minneapolis Regional Labor Federation and establishment Democrats.

Frey yelled “we did it!” to supporters on Tuesday night after taking a commanding lead.

“Minneapolis right now is sending a message to the entire nation that real progress requires real work. We’re sending a message that transformational change is within reach if we unite behind a common cause to get it done. We’re sending a message that real and serious government and true change in our society is not about a hash tag or a slogan, but is about doing the hard work each and every day, recognizing that the precision of our solutions must match the precision of the harm that was initially inflicted.”

A Democratic-Farmer-Labor operative working with progressives called it a “bloodbath” for their side.

Frey’s frequent antagonists on the City Council, including Philipe Cunningham and Jeremy Schroeder, were both defeated, while Council President Lisa Bender is leaving office. His allies Linea Palmisano, Andrea Jenkins and Lisa Goodman all handily won reelection.

Bobby Arntsen, 65, voted for Frey as well as expanding the power of the mayor’s office while reducing the council’s.

“I was glad that he stood up to the City Council because I didn’t think they were very responsible in how they did the ‘defund the police’ thing. I think it added to the chaos,” said Arntsen, who is white.

Arntsen said he voted for the strong mayor question and against the public safety and rent control questions.

“I think instead of trying to remake the wheel, make the wheel better,” Arntsen said. “I think Arradondo has been working on that. I’m all for adding more public health initiatives, but I don’t think you need to take away from one to give to another.”

Frey and the police department’s victory may ultimately be hollow, however. The department is down about 300 officers and faces a wave of disability claims and lawsuits, forcing the city to cover massive liabilities, even as the department’s esteem with the public continues to collapse.

Frey and department leadership will also continue to face a powerful union that will resist reform and has powerful allies in both parties at the state Capitol. By leaving the minimum staffing level in the city charter, voters gave the union significant leverage.

Former Minneapolis Mayor R.T. Rybak said if Frey winds up winning reelection, he needs to step up. “He said he wants to make major reforms, so let’s go.”

Rybak said the city should get the U.S. Department of Justice to put MPD in receivership, invalidate the union contract and help the department remove cops for cause.

And, Rybak said, the city needs to partner with the county, which administers social services, to take a public health approach to crime.

“Now we’re going to have to really come together in a way that we haven’t since the overwhelming majority of the city was marching for reform after George Floyd,” Rybak said.

Frey has said he supports creating a new department of public safety — but opposed the charter amendment.

Frey, who faced a series of humiliating public moments during the aftermath of the Floyd killing, nevertheless showed tenacity in his reelection victory. A well-funded and well known challenger never truly emerged. Frey explicitly ran against the City Council, the veto-proof majority of whom stood on the stage in June 2020 under a banner that said “defund the police” and often seemed oblivious to the city’s crisis. Frey and his advisers bet a silent majority of city voters — especially the whiter, richer residents who tend to vote in city elections — did not want to hand over the city to the council, and they were right.

Progressives are left to regroup, having misjudged the Minneapolis electorate.

“The empire strikes back,” tweeted D.A. Bullock , a local filmmaker and leading online voice for Question 2.

The Rev. JaNaé Bates of Yes 4 Minneapolis, which advocated for Question 2, said a “disinformation campaign” won, but the battle will continue.

“The working class Black folks over (in north Minneapolis) and people across the city are still going to have to grapple with the issues that we’re facing,” she said. Even with a fully funded police department, she said, the city has suffered a spike in violence, exodus of cops and new allegations of police brutality and misconduct. “And so we will most certainly continue to move forward.”

As violent crime spiraled in Minneapolis, several members of the council backed off their bold promise to “defund police” and even the coalition supporting the charter amendment to reshape public safety softened its “defund police” rhetoric, assuring voters that passage would not mean the end of a police force.

The Rev. Jerry McAfee, pastor at New Salem Missionary Baptist Church in north Minneapolis, said proponents of the amendment failed to talk to the Black community.

“The sad reality of it is so often we have people who want to do stuff for us, but they don’t talk to us,” he said.

He said it’s shameful for a state as prosperous as Minnesota to have such wide disparities between white and Black residents.

“The resources and stuff that we need to counteract that (gap) is never coming. And to only deal with the police issue, which again, is a real issue, but that’s not the No. 1 thing that we’re facing as a people,” he said. “Our issues are much more complex than just the police.”

The post Minneapolis public safety question fails in defeat for progressives appeared first on Minnesota Reformer .

Minnesota Reformer

Climate funds in infrastructure bill aimed at drought, wildfires, floods, Interior says

The recently passed bipartisan infrastructure bill isn’t just about roads and bridges — it also spends billions to address wildfire, drought, flooding and other effects from climate change, Interior Department officials said Wednesday. The $1.2 trillion measure, which is awaiting President Joe Biden’s signature after the House cleared it last week, includes pay raises for […] The post Climate funds in infrastructure bill aimed at drought, wildfires, floods, Interior says appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
U.S. POLITICS
Minnesota Reformer

Surging catalytic converter thefts spur state crackdowns

If you start your car one morning and hear a loud roar when you hit the gas pedal, you might have been robbed. That disturbing sound could signal that a thief has cut out the catalytic converter, a device mounted near the tailpipe that changes environmentally hazardous engine exhaust into less harmful gases. The number […] The post Surging catalytic converter thefts spur state crackdowns appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
GAS PRICE
Minnesota Reformer

St. Paul, Minneapolis poised to enact first rent control policies in Midwest

St. Paul will be the first city in the Midwest to enact rent control after voters easily passed one of the most stringent policies in the country on Tuesday. Across the river, voters cleared the way for Minneapolis to follow suit by approving a ballot measure that authorizes the City Council to draft a rent […] The post St. Paul, Minneapolis poised to enact first rent control policies in Midwest appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Anxious Minnesota Democrats have one option: Results

Moments after the results came in Tuesday, Ken Martin, the chair of the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, made sure its candidates in 2022 would not be saddled with the “abolish” or “defund” police message, if he was going to have anything to say about it. “The failure of Question 2 makes it clear that Minnesotans don’t want […] The post Anxious Minnesota Democrats have one option: Results appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
POLITICS
Minnesota Reformer

Biden’s move to protect the Boundary Waters is great, but we need stronger laws | Opinion

Minnesotans and Americans across the country celebrated last month when the Biden administration announced that it applied for a 20-year moratorium on copper-sulfide mining on 225,000 acres of federal land surrounding the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. For almost a decade, proposed copper-sulfide mining near the Boundary Waters has been one of the biggest environmental […] The post Biden’s move to protect the Boundary Waters is great, but we need stronger laws | Opinion appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
U.S. POLITICS
Minnesota Reformer

Congress must raise taxes on the wealthy to pay for Build Back Better | Opinion

Over the last 18 months of pandemic and economic disruption, we’ve seen the hardships people face when they don’t have what they need to get by when illness or job loss strikes. And we’ve also seen how bold, smart policies can ensure everyday people and their families can put food on their tables and keep […] The post Congress must raise taxes on the wealthy to pay for Build Back Better | Opinion appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota goes to the polls

Voters will go to the polls Tuesday in one of the most intense off-year elections in recent memory. Even as Minneapolis voters determine the future of the city’s police department, dozens of smaller cities are home to school board and other elections animated by the nationwide debate over the teaching of America’s racial history.  The post Minnesota goes to the polls appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

The value of junk in these new times

I got my first BB gun when I was about 9 or 10. Aptly, I looked almost exactly like Ralphie from the BB gun-centric storyline of the holiday classic, “A Christmas Story.” So now you have the picture. Unlike Ralphie, I grew up in the 1980s on a family-owned salvage yard along the Mesabi Iron […] The post The value of junk in these new times appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
OHIO STATE
