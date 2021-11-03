CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Kakaopay has volatile trading debut in South Korea after IPO

By Kwanwoo Jun
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kakaopay Corp. had a volatile stock-market debut in South Korea on Wednesday, soaring in the initial minutes only to later surrender most of those...

www.marketwatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Asian shares mostly lower after fresh Wall St records

Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Friday, with Chinese markets weighed down by concerns over property developers. Benchmarks fell in Shanghai, Hong Kong Tokyo and Seoul but rose in Sydney and Taipei.Jitters over troubles in the property sector flared after Kaisa Group, a Chinese developer, announced that Hong Kong-traded shares in its companies were suspended after it failed make payments on wealth products it had guaranteed. Tightened controls on borrowing by highly leveraged real estate companies have been rattling markets after one of the biggest, Evergrande Group, failed to make payments on some of its debt. The...
STOCKS
insideevs.com

Rivian Updates IPO's Price Range: $72-$74 Per Share

Rivian has released another update to its upcoming initial public offering (IPO) filling (see the initial overview here), which significantly increases prices compared to the preliminary numbers. According to the info from November 5, the company will offer 155,250,000 shares (including 20,250,000 shares to the underwriters) at a price between...
BUSINESS
WPXI Pittsburgh

China's export growth cools, trade surplus hits $84 billion

BEIJING — (AP) — China's export growth slowed slightly in October to 27.1 percent over a year ago, while imports were up 20.6 percent, the customs administration said Sunday. The trade surplus was $84.5 billion, higher than the $66.8 billion in September. The export and import figures are much higher...
ECONOMY
Reuters

China Oct exports beat forecasts, offer buffer to slowing domestic economy

BEIJING, Nov 7 (Reuters) - China's export growth slowed in October but beat forecasts as booming global demand for holiday seasons, an easing power crunch and mitigating supply chain disruptions offset some pressures facing the world's second-largest economy. Imports, however, missed analysts' expectations, likely pointing to the overall weakness in...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Kb Financial Group Inc#South Korean#Kakao Corp#Krw186
AFP

Battle the algorithms: China's delivery riders on the edge

Handing over a piping hot meal at exactly the time promised, Chinese food delivery driver Zhuang Zhenhua triumphantly tapped his job as complete through the Meituan app -- and was immediately fined half of his earnings. A glitch meant it inaccurately registered him as being late and he incurred an automatic penalty -- one of many ways, he said, delivery firms exploit millions of workers even as the sector booms. Authorities have launched a crackdown demanding firms including Meituan and Alibaba's Ele.me ensure basic labour protections such as proper compensation, insurance, as well as tackling algorithms that effectively encourage dangerous driving. But more than a dozen drivers told AFP there has been little change on the ground.
TECHNOLOGY
AFP

Chinese developer Kaisa halts trading as property woes grow

Chinese developer Kaisa Group suspended trading in its Hong Kong-listed shares Friday as a report said it was offloading assets to help pay debts of more than $10 billion, in a crisis that comes as the country's property sector is under intense pressure. Evergrande, which is bogged down in more than $300 billion worth of debt, plunged into crisis after Beijing began clamping down on the country's colossal property sector last year.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Uniper's commodity trading boosts 9-month results on volatile prices

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volatile gas prices boosted Uniper’s commodity trading desk and caused a 52% increase in nine-month adjusted operating profit, the German utility majority owned by Finland’s Fortum said on Friday. Apart from rising gas prices, Global Commodities -- which include Uniper’s trading and plant optimisation activities -- benefited...
TRAFFIC
Foreign Policy

South Korea Is No Country for Young People

The ultra-violent Netflix survival drama Squid Game is a sensational dramatization of despair in South Korea, a country that’s obsessed with youth and where K-pop and K-beauty stars shine from TVs and billboards—two industries fueled by the glamor of the young. In Squid Game, debt-ridden individuals sign up to participate in children’s games that could cost them their lives for a chance to win more than $38 million.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) slipped 0.76% to $46.97 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.37% to 4,697.53 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.56% to 36,327.95. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Bank of America Corp. closed $1.72 below its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company reached on November 3rd.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock outperforms competitors despite losses on the day

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) slid 0.71% to $163.43 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.37% to 4,697.53 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.56% to 36,327.95. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Johnson & Johnson closed $16.49 below its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company reached on August 20th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock rises Friday, still underperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) inched 0.07% higher to $287.88 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.37% to 4,697.53 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.56% to 36,327.95. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $7.20 short of its 52-week high ($295.08), which the company achieved on May 10th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) sank 0.11% to $336.06 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.37% to 4,697.53 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.56% to 36,327.95. The stock's fall snapped a three-day winning streak. Microsoft Corp. closed $0.48 below its 52-week high ($336.54), which the company achieved on November 4th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock rises Thursday, outperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) rose 1.32% to $1,229.91 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.81% to 15,940.31 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.09% to 36,124.23. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Tesla Inc. hit a new 52-week high, surpassing its previous peak of $1,215.39, which the company reached on November 3rd.
STOCKS
protocol.com

Google lowers app fees in South Korea after regulation

Google on Thursday outlined a plan to reduce its app store fees and allow users to pay through third-party payment providers in a concession to South Korean regulators. In the past, Google took a commission as high as 30% of in-app purchase revenue and app sales from developers. It will soon reduce that top fee by a few percentage points down to 26%, while some other media services such as e-books will be charged a fee of 6%.
CELL PHONES
MarketWatch

NerdWallet shares soar 48% in trading debut

Shares of personal finance website NerdWallet Inc. soared 48% in their trading debut Thursday, after the company's initial public offering priced at $18 a share, the midpoint of its proposed $17 to $19 range. The company sold 7.25 million shares to raise $130.5 million. With 64.7 million shares expected to be outstanding after the deal, the company's valuation is $1.2 billion. The stock is trading on Nasdaq later Thursday under the ticker "NRDS." Morgan Stanley was lead underwriter in a syndicate of eight banks.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

NerdWallet IPO prices at $18 a share, midpoint of proposed range

Personal finance website NerdWallet Inc. said its initial public offering priced at $18 a share, the midpoint of its proposed $17 to $19 range. The company sold 7.25 million shares to raise $130.5 million. With 64.7 million shares expected to be outstanding after the deal, the company's valuation is $1.2 billion. The stock will trade on Nasdaq later Thursday under the ticker "NRDS," with Morgan Stanley leading a syndicate of eight banks.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) rallied 1.28% to $335.85 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.81% to 15,940.31 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.09% to 36,124.23. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $48.48 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

42K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy