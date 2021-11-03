Kakaopay has volatile trading debut in South Korea after IPO
Kakaopay Corp. had a volatile stock-market debut in South Korea on Wednesday, soaring in the initial minutes only to later surrender most of those...www.marketwatch.com
Kakaopay Corp. had a volatile stock-market debut in South Korea on Wednesday, soaring in the initial minutes only to later surrender most of those...www.marketwatch.com
MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.https://www.marketwatch.com/
Comments / 0