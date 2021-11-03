CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AscendEX Lists Covalent (CQT)

By Bitcoinist
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAscendEX is thrilled to announce the Listing of Covalent (CQT) under the trading pair (CQT/USDT) AscendEX. Starting on Nov 3 at 1 p.m. UTC. Covalent has one API to access all chain data. The goal is to make on-chain data available, open, accessible, and cheap for the next one billion users....

