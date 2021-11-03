AscendEX Lists Covalent (CQT)

If you’ve been keeping up with the cryptocurrency world, you’ve probably come across the term “NFT.” NFTs are one-of-a-kind, non-interchangeable digital assets that also serve as valid proof of ownership on the blockchain. NFTs have made the prospect of digital collectibles a reality and are being hailed as the answer to physical collectibles in various circles. The concept of NFTs has existed since 2012, with the idea based on Vitalik Buterin’s Colored Coins project. Still, the idea of NFTs did not take flight until October 2017, with the introduction of crypto kitties and creating a lot of millionaires. The next wave of NFTs would arrive in 2020, with the launch of NBA Topshot, a marketplace where users can trade NBA and WNBA digital collectibles.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO