Loving the Philadelphia Eagles means that there will be disappointments. Through the ups and downs and the highs and lows, there are years in which the Philadelphia Eagles look like are an awfully run football team. That’s when the emotions run over, and we all begin to allow ourselves to believe things like they’ll never be good again. That’s part of the experience though. We love them. We hate them, but no matter how many times they push us to what feels like our limit, we know we’ll never leave them and that, eventually, the wins will occur again.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO