Adair County Resource Center Food Pantry was open Thursday, Oct. 28 and gave food to 25 families with 64 members. They will be open again on Thursday, Nov. 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m They will not be open the fourth Thursday being it is Thanksgiving Day. They need some volunteers to help. They are open second, third and fourth Thursday’s until 11 a.m. All the volunteers are over 70 years old, except for Director Shelley Marshall, so please if you could help even one day.

