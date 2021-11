The world cannot go through a series of climate crises in the same way as it bounces from financial crisis to financial crisis, an adviser to the Prime Minister has said.Mark Carney – the former Bank of England governor who is now Boris Johnson’s Finance Adviser for Cop26 – said that the world will not have the chance to learn from its mistakes on the climate.“The financial crisis was one of a long series of financial crises – we weren’t learning from history. We don’t get a long series of climate crises. We have one,” he said.Mr Carney was speaking...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 10 DAYS AGO