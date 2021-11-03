Steelers To Wear Color Rush Jerseys Monday Against Bears

Last weekend, the Steelers came close to disaster in their AFC North matchup with the Cleveland Browns as they had no placekicker for half the game. Thankfully, as many do, the game did not come down to the Steelers needing three points from their placekicker. Thus they narrowly edged the Browns 15-10. More importantly, outside of Boswell’s injury, there were no other new injuries as the Steelers stay relatively healthy for another week, allowing them to remain competitive and climb up the ranks in the AFC North as the Bengals fell to the Jets unexpectedly last week. So here are the latest injuries listed on their injury report.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO