Chicago, IL

Sources Say Off-Duty CPD Officer Was Shot By Fellow Officer Wife

cbslocal.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSources told CBS 2 that an off-duty Chicago Police...

chicago.cbslocal.com

Fox News

Suspect who shot Chicago cop in face said ‘you will die’ after opening fire, prosecutors say

A man on probation who shot a Chicago police officer in the face Monday told him "you will die" after opening fire at a strip mall, prosecutors said Tuesday. Jovan McPherson, 23, is charged with attempted murder, kidnapping and several other felonies in connection to the incident. At the time of the shooting, he was on probation in neighboring Kane County for drug possession and fleeing and eluding arrest, Fox affiliate, WFLD-TV reported.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
wgxa.tv

Georgia loses two officers shot in the line of duty

Henry County police officer Paramhans Desai was shot Nov. 4 while responding to a domestic incident in McDonough, Ga. Officer Desai had been taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment after the shooting. He was said to be in critical but stable condition on Friday, before ultimately succumbing to his...
GEORGIA STATE
ABC7 Chicago

Humboldt Park shooting: Chicago police release video of suspects wanted in liquor store murder

CHICAGO -- Chicago Police have released video of two men wanted for a fatal shooting inside a Humboldt Park liquor store on Monday. The shooting occurred around 9:10 a.m. at Midtown Market and Liquor, 3855 W. Division St., police said. The video shows the victim grab a bottle and walk forward as a man in a blue hooded sweatshirt takes out a handgun and shoots him in the chest.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Denver

Jamie Martin Identified As Suspect In Shooting Of Denver Police Officer

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police have identified the man who they believe shot one of their own. His name is 34-year-old Jamie Martin and they released a mugshot of him from a recent, previous arrest on Thursday. Jamie Martin (credit: Aurora Police/Denver Police) The officer was shot in the back while responding to a call about people entering a home armed with weapons on Tuesday. (credit: CBS) The officer responded to the home near Knox Court and Kentucky Avenue. The officer was part of a specific unit and was not wearing a vest, police say. He’s expected to make a full recovery. Martin faces multiple charges including first degree criminal attempt murder, criminal attempt murder – extreme indifference, illegal discharge of a firearm and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.
DENVER, CO
CBS Chicago

Report On Anjanette Young Raid Called For Suspension For Officer Ella French, Who Was Later Shot And Killed; Her Brother Is Furious

CHICAGO (CBS) — The brother of murdered Chicago Police Officer Ella French said he was “flabbergasted” by a report by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability on the botched raid on the home of Anjanette Young, and he called the report “disgraceful.” In the report released Wednesday, COPA recommended a three-day suspension for French for not wearing a body camera during the wrong raid at Young’s home in February 2019. Officer French was shot and killed in August a while conducting a traffic stop in West Englewood. Her brother, Andrew French, asked – where was the respect for his sister? “Being reminded about how...
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Voice

Off-Duty Police Officer Airlifted In Norristown Shooting

An off-duty police officer was airlifted to a local hospital after being shot while attempting to break up an argument in Norristown Wednesday morning, authorities said.Anthony Marano, a West Norriton Township Police Department officer, was driving down East Airy Street and Dekalb Street in his per…
NORRISTOWN, PA
cbslocal.com

Off-Duty CPD Officer Charged With Reckless Discharge Of Firearm; Prosecutors Say She Shot At Carjackers Who Had Not Threatened Her In Busy Evergreen Park Parking Lot

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago Police officer stood charged with felony reckless discharge of a firearm Sunday, after authorities said while off duty, she fired at a group of carjackers who never displayed a weapon or endangered her. Bond for Officer Oneta Sampson Carney, 58, was set at $5,000 Sunday.
CHICAGO, IL
dailyvoice.com

Off-Duty Passaic Police Officer Says He Was Shot At In Clifton

An off-duty City of Passaic police officer reported being shot at in Clifton on the way home from work earlier this week, authorities from both cities confirmed. The officer told Clifton police that a Jeep Cherokee with heavy front-end damage was following him when someone in it opened fire at Main and Clifton avenues near the Walgreens around 11 p.m. Monday, they said.
CLIFTON, NJ
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Off-duty Missouri officer shot man who fired into bar crowd

ST. LOUIS (AP) — An off-duty suburban St. Louis police office shot and critically injured a man who fired into a crowd of people outside a St. Louis bar, police said. The shootout happened late Thursday night outside The Other Place II bar, when a 25-year-old man reportedly approached the crowd with a handgun, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.
MISSOURI STATE
Chicago Sun-Times

Off-duty police officer fatally shot in home near O’Hare

An off-duty Chicago Police officer was fatally shot inside a home near O’Hare Airport on Tuesday evening, according to Chicago police. About 7:15 p.m., police and an ambulance responded to reports of a person shot in the 8500 block of West Winona Street, said fire spokesman Larry Langford. An off-duty officer, 44, who was shot in the body, was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in “very critical condition,” Langford said.
CHICAGO, IL

