Sources Say Off-Duty CPD Officer Was Shot By Fellow Officer Wife

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police have identified the man who they believe shot one of their own. His name is 34-year-old Jamie Martin and they released a mugshot of him from a recent, previous arrest on Thursday. Jamie Martin (credit: Aurora Police/Denver Police) The officer was shot in the back while responding to a call about people entering a home armed with weapons on Tuesday. (credit: CBS) The officer responded to the home near Knox Court and Kentucky Avenue. The officer was part of a specific unit and was not wearing a vest, police say. He’s expected to make a full recovery. Martin faces multiple charges including first degree criminal attempt murder, criminal attempt murder – extreme indifference, illegal discharge of a firearm and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

DENVER, CO ・ 17 HOURS AGO