Sources Say Off-Duty CPD Officer Was Shot By Fellow Officer Wife

A man on probation who shot a Chicago police officer in the face Monday told him "you will die" after opening fire at a strip mall, prosecutors said Tuesday. Jovan McPherson, 23, is charged with attempted murder, kidnapping and several other felonies in connection to the incident. At the time of the shooting, he was on probation in neighboring Kane County for drug possession and fleeing and eluding arrest, Fox affiliate, WFLD-TV reported.
CHICAGO — An off-duty Chicago police officer fatally shot another off-duty officer on the Far Northwest Side Tuesday night. The Chicago Fire Department confirmed one person was shot in a home in the 8500 block of West Winona Street around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday. Sources tell WGN that the incident was domestic and involved an off-duty […]
CHICAGO — The Civilian Office of Police Accountability’s review of the 2019 botched police raid on the wrong home – whose occupant was forced to stand naked for a time concluded half the officers involved should face consequences. The report is also notable for its apparent insensitivity in recommending a three day suspension for a […]
Henry County police officer Paramhans Desai was shot Nov. 4 while responding to a domestic incident in McDonough, Ga. Officer Desai had been taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment after the shooting. He was said to be in critical but stable condition on Friday, before ultimately succumbing to his...
Authorities in Washington state are conducting a manhunt for two suspects accused of shooting an off-duty officer-- who was out for a jog-- when attempted to intervene in a burglary Sunday morning. Donavan Heavener, a 27-year veteran of the nearby Federal Way Police Department, was on a morning run at...
A Henderson Police officer is accused of pushing a fellow officer down a flight of stairs at department headquarters, according to a recently released arrest report. Zachary Winningham, 38, was jailed Sunday on one count of misdemeanor domestic battery, and later released on bail. Earlier that day, the report stated,...
CHICAGO -- Chicago Police have released video of two men wanted for a fatal shooting inside a Humboldt Park liquor store on Monday. The shooting occurred around 9:10 a.m. at Midtown Market and Liquor, 3855 W. Division St., police said. The video shows the victim grab a bottle and walk forward as a man in a blue hooded sweatshirt takes out a handgun and shoots him in the chest.
ATLANTA — An off-duty Atlanta police officer hit and killed a man Monday night in Buckhead, police said. The accident happened around 11:25 p.m. in a parking garage near Lenox Square. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The officer tried to render aid at the scene...
MOUNT PLEASANT, N.C. — Authorities said three men are facing charges following a robbery and shooting Thursday morning in the Cabarrus County town of Mount Pleasant. Officials told Channel 9 the shooting happened around 10:15 a.m. outside a pawn shop along West Franklin Street, close to the intersection of Highway 49.
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police have identified the man who they believe shot one of their own. His name is 34-year-old Jamie Martin and they released a mugshot of him from a recent, previous arrest on Thursday.
Jamie Martin (credit: Aurora Police/Denver Police)
The officer was shot in the back while responding to a call about people entering a home armed with weapons on Tuesday.
(credit: CBS)
The officer responded to the home near Knox Court and Kentucky Avenue. The officer was part of a specific unit and was not wearing a vest, police say. He’s expected to make a full recovery.
Martin faces multiple charges including first degree criminal attempt murder, criminal attempt murder – extreme indifference, illegal discharge of a firearm and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.
CHICAGO (CBS) — The brother of murdered Chicago Police Officer Ella French said he was “flabbergasted” by a report by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability on the botched raid on the home of Anjanette Young, and he called the report “disgraceful.”
In the report released Wednesday, COPA recommended a three-day suspension for French for not wearing a body camera during the wrong raid at Young’s home in February 2019.
Officer French was shot and killed in August a while conducting a traffic stop in West Englewood.
Her brother, Andrew French, asked – where was the respect for his sister?
“Being reminded about how...
An off-duty police officer was airlifted to a local hospital after being shot while attempting to break up an argument in Norristown Wednesday morning, authorities said.Anthony Marano, a West Norriton Township Police Department officer, was driving down East Airy Street and Dekalb Street in his per…
A Chicago homeowner shot and killed a a man Wednesday after witnessing an attempted theft from a vehicle. According to Chicago's WGN9, the unidentified 44-year-old was sitting on his porch when he heard a loud noise. When he left his porch to investigate, he noticed two men under a nearby vehicle, and the shootout began.
CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago Police officer stood charged with felony reckless discharge of a firearm Sunday, after authorities said while off duty, she fired at a group of carjackers who never displayed a weapon or endangered her. Bond for Officer Oneta Sampson Carney, 58, was set at $5,000 Sunday.
An off-duty City of Passaic police officer reported being shot at in Clifton on the way home from work earlier this week, authorities from both cities confirmed. The officer told Clifton police that a Jeep Cherokee with heavy front-end damage was following him when someone in it opened fire at Main and Clifton avenues near the Walgreens around 11 p.m. Monday, they said.
An off-duty police officer died Nov. 2 after allegedly being shot by a fellow off-duty officer in a Chicago home. Officers were called to a home near O’Hare International Airport at 7:15 p.m. Nov. 2, where they found a 44-year-old man with a gunshot wound, Chicago police said. The shooting occurred inside the home.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — An off-duty suburban St. Louis police office shot and critically injured a man who fired into a crowd of people outside a St. Louis bar, police said. The shootout happened late Thursday night outside The Other Place II bar, when a 25-year-old man reportedly approached the crowd with a handgun, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.
An off-duty Chicago Police officer was fatally shot inside a home near O’Hare Airport on Tuesday evening, according to Chicago police. About 7:15 p.m., police and an ambulance responded to reports of a person shot in the 8500 block of West Winona Street, said fire spokesman Larry Langford. An off-duty officer, 44, who was shot in the body, was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in “very critical condition,” Langford said.
An off-duty Chicago police officer was fatally shot Tuesday evening and another off-duty officer was placed on administrative leave after the incident, according to authorities. The Chicago Police Department would not say how the two officers were involved in the shooting, but Chicago's Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA), which...
Comments / 0