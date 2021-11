The Custer County Board of Supervisors held their first regular meeting of November on Tuesday with a full agenda to tackle. At a previous meeting, material bids and bids for contractor letting were accepted by the board and forwarded to the highway committee for a selection. On Tuesday, the board rejected the material bids on the Callaway NE project but accepted the bids on the Callaway SW project from Contech Engineering for $74,110.

CUSTER COUNTY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO