Broward and Palm Beach counties could begin a recount as soon as Friday in the neck-and-neck Democratic primary to replace U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings. Broward County Commissioner Dale V.C. Holness and healthcare executive Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick are virtually tied according to unofficial vote totals as of 7 p.m. Thursday. According to the Florida Division of Elections, Cherfilus-McCormick leads Holness by three votes, or by .01%, in the race for Florida’s 20th Congressional District, which spans the two counties.

PALM BEACH, FL ・ 7 DAYS AGO