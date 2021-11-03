Prothonotary, treasurer challengers win in Somerset County; retired state troopers take row offices

SOMERSET, Pa. – Two Democratic Somerset County row officers with more than 50 years combined leading their offices apparently lost their bids for reelection Tuesday.

A pair of retired state troopers – both Republicans – had large leads with 63 of 68 precincts reporting late Tuesday night, indicating that Anthony “Tony” DeLuca will be the county’s next treasurer, while Brian Fochtman will become Somerset County’s prothonotary.

Unofficial totals had DeLuca over incumbent Treasurer Donna Matsko Schmitt, 10,330 to 7,007. Fochtman was ahead of six-term Prothonotary Angie Svonavec, 10,773 to 6,603.

“I’m absolutely ecstatic,” Fochtman said during a telephone interview Tuesday night, “and I’m humbled that my fellow Somerset County residents put this much trust and faith in me to take on the responsibilities of this office.”

Fochtman, of Brothersvalley Township, is a retired state trooper who now serves as police chief with Berlin Borough and as a school resource officer for Berlin Brothersvalley schools.

He campaigned as a no-nonsense, “by-the-book” problem-solver who honed his managerial skills overseeing Berlin’s police department.

Svonavec has served as prothonotary for the past 24 years. Attempts to reach her for comment Tuesday were unsuccessful.

Said Fochtman: “She did a really good job with the office and I plan on keeping the standard she’s set.”

In DeLuca’s bid for treasurer, he said, he knocked on 11,418 doors across the county – and many of the folks he talked to shared common opinions. They wanted to see the office enter the 21st century – to be able to use a credit card to pay taxes online, DeLuca said.

“And it was clear to them that the treasurer’s (office) isn’t any one person’s office. It’s the people’s office,” DeLuca said.

He said he pledged to serve no more than two terms and that he’ll “work for and with them” for the next four years.

“I’m proud of the clean, strong race we’ve run,” he said.

Schmitt issued a statement saying she wanted to thank all of those who voted for her – “not only (Tuesday) but throughout my career in public service.”

“Serving as Somerset County treasurer has been an honor both personally and professionally,” she said.

The county will also have a new coroner in 2022. Coroner Wallace Miller is retiring, and his chief deputy, Cullen Swank, captured both the Democratic and Republican nominations in May. Swank garnered 16,000 votes on Tuesday with no opponent on the ballot.