Presidential Election

Eric Adams elected as New York City's second Black mayor

By Vanessa Romo
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 4 days ago
New Yorkers chose Democrat Eric Adams, a former New York Police Department captain, to become the city's second Black Mayor in a landslide election that offered little surprise given that Republicans are outnumbered by a margin of about 7 to 1. Adams, who is currently the Brooklyn borough president...

