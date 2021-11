LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Clippers seemed to be in the clear Thursday night when, with three minutes to go in the first quarter, Miami’s Bam Adebayo went to the bench. One night after Adebayo had scored 28 points in a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, the big man had blistered the Clippers for 19 points in only the game’s first nine minutes. But his exit for a rest did not yield a reprieve. Out of a timeout, Miami made four of its next five shots to grow its lead to 17 and put the Clippers in a position that was familiar and surprising.

NBA ・ 10 HOURS AGO