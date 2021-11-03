East Lyme voters pick 'good balance' of Democrats and Republicans

Siblings Alex, 16, and Joselyn, 13, Salerno of East Lyme write down vote counts Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, as Republican candidates and supporters wait for results at Flanders Fish Market. Their father is Marc Salerno, second deputy selectman for East Lyme. (Sarah Gordon/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

East Lyme — Results were mixed between Democrats and Republicans Tuesday night.

Outgoing First Selectman Mark Nickerson said there was "a good balance" among the winners.

"There are very able and dedicated people in both parties willing to serve, and East Lyme will be well-served by them," he said.

Democratic challenger Christine Dixon ousted Republican Tax Collector John McCulloch from his office in Town Hall with 2,813 votes compared to the incumbent's 2,514 votes. Republican Town Treasurer Scott Fraser kept his job with 2,996 votes over Democrat Michael Bekech's 2,345. Town Clerk Karen Galbo was unopposed and cross-endorsed.

Three Republican-endorsed candidates and two Democrat-endorsed candidates were elected to the Board of Education. Republicans endorsed winners Candice Carlson and Leigh McNamara Gianakos, both incumbents, along with Alisa Bradley. Democrats endorsed winners Bill Derry, an incumbent, and Laura Greenstein.

That means the school board is once again evenly split between Republicans and Democrats.

Republicans swept the three available seats on the Board of Finance, which went to incumbent John Birmingham along with Denise Hall and Paul Maxfield. That makes a three-to-three tie on the board, though current member Ann Cicchiello, a Democrat, will need to resign to take her seat at the selectman's table when she is sworn in next month. The finance board will appoint her replacement, according to officials.

Three Planning Commission seats went to incumbent Republicans Kirk Scott and Thomas Fitting, as well as Democrat Jason Deeble. Timothy LaDucer won an alternate seat with no opposition. A two-year alternate term to fill a vacancy went to Republican Olivia Fairchild.

Democrat Gary Cicchiello and Republican Kim Kalajainen were elected to the Board of Assessment Appeals.

Republicans Norm Peck, an incumbent, and Terry Granatek were elected to the Zoning Commission with Democrat Debbie Jett-Harris, while Democrat Jay Ginsberg and Republican Frank Stanford were elected into alternate positions on the commission.

Editor's Note: This version corrects that both Democrat Gary Cicchiello and Republican Kim Kalajainen were elected to the Board of Assessment Appeals.