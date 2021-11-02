Volunteers in Medicine Jacksonville, Inc. – Communications and Grant Writer

Awarded two grants from Indiana Humanities Council. Historic Madison, Inc. has been awarded two grants from Indiana Humanities Council with funds from the American Rescue Plan. The Operating Support grant and the Programming and Capacity-Building grant provide funding to counteract the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and help HMI to develop and implement new virtual programs. HMI is one of 78 organizations across Indiana to receive funding from the Indiana Humanities Council. Over $800,000 was provided by the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) and distributed by Indiana Humanities with funds from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act of 2021. “HMI deeply appreciates the support of the Indiana Humanities Council and the American Rescue Plan. The grants will help HMI with its general operating expenses and allow us to create virtual tours of our award-winning historic sites and museum properties including: the Shrewsbury-Windle House National Historic Landmark, the Schroeder Saddletree Factory Museum, the former African Methodist Episcopal Church, the Francis Costigan House, the Jeremiah Sullivan House, and the Dr. Hutchings’ Office and Museum,” stated John Staicer, President & Executive Director of Historic Madison, Inc. “Humanities organizations are part of the critical infrastructure of this country and are providing essential services and programs to support communities recovering from the pandemic,” said Keira Amstutz, president and CEO of Indiana Humanities. “We are grateful to the U.S. Congress and the National Endowment for the Humanities for recognizing and providing this much-needed support, which will help essential community anchors and institutions strengthen their operations and enhance their programming.” Indiana Humanities connects people, opens minds and enriches lives by creating and facilitating programs that encourage Hoosiers to think, read and talk. Indiana Humanities is funded in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities and Lilly Endowment, Inc. Learn more at www.indianahumanities.org. Historic Madison, Inc., a not for profit historic preservation organization founded in 1960, has played a key role in the preservation, restoration, education and development of Madison’s National Historic Landmark District. The organization owns and operates 11 historic properties, five of which are museums. If you enjoy history, industrial heritage, gardening or folk crafts we have a place for you! Volunteer docent and group tour guides positions are available. For additional information contact Historic Madison, Inc. at (812) 265-2967, visit us online at www.historicmadisoninc.com or like us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

