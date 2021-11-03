Spadafore, Brown win at-large seats on Lansing City Council

Incumbent Peter Spadafore and political newcomer Jeffrey Brown have won two at-large seats on the Lansing City Council, defeating Lansing school board member Rachel Willis and activist Claretta Duckett-Freeman.

According to unofficial results, Spadafore got 9,296 votes and Brown brought in 7,307. Duckett-Freeman and Willis got 7,110 and 6,767, respectively.

Spadafore, who was elected to the council in 2017, said last month that getting the city back to a place where it's doing well was at the top of his list of priorities.

“As we look to move our city from surviving the pandemic to thriving, we’re going to need a functional city government that works together to solve big problems,” he said.

Brown, who has worked in social services, said public safety was his first priority.

“I’ve literally spoken to 10,000 constituents at their doors and to them what’s most important is public safety. Making sure that their neighbors feel safe in their homes and that they feel safe in their communities,” he said last month.

