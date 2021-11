TWINSBURG -- The students and staff with the Twinsburg schools will keep their masks in place while inside the school buildings, at least for now. Superintendent Kathryn Powers said that the Ohio Department of Health recently released new, more relaxed, guidelines for quarantines and COVID-19 contacts in the schools. However, she recommended that the mask mandates for anyone in the buildings, with limited exceptions, remain in place due to concerns with the number of COVID-19 positive cases in the district.

TWINSBURG, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO