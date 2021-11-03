CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

‘I’m an idiot’: Victorian MP Tim Smith won’t resign but will ‘reflect’ after drink-driving crash

The Guardian
The Guardian
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RdpZU_0ckqWoiH00
Victorian Liberal MP Tim Smith says his drink-driving in Melbourne was an ‘appalling lapse of judgement’.

Victorian Liberal MP Tim Smith says he will not resign from politics but is taking some time to “reflect on his career” after crashing his car into a family home, narrowly avoiding a child’s bedroom.

Smith claims he only had a few glasses of wine at a friend’s house before deciding to drive home on Saturday night but he returned a blood-alcohol reading of more than twice the legal limit after crashing into a Hawthorn house in Melbourne’s east.

Speaking to reporters in Melbourne on Wednesday, Smith said it was the “worst decision of his life” and he had spoken to his doctor.

“I’m not (mentally) unwell. I’m an idiot,” he said.

“I’m incredible regretful of what’s occurred.”

The MP for Kew returned a breath test reading of 0.131, prompting the immediate suspension of his licence for 12 months. Once touted as a future premier, Smith resigned as shadow attorney general after the crash.

Victoria’s opposition leader, Matthew Guy, has asked the 38-year-old to resign before the next election. Smith is also expected to be fined by police.

Smith dodged questions that he has been asked to directly not to re-contest the next election, saying Guy only asked him to “reflect on my career”.

“Matthew has made it very clear, as he has done on several occasions, that I should reflect on my career,” he said.

“I’m not going to go into private conversations with a very good friend of mine.”

Smith said he was not aware of how intoxicated he was because he had not eaten much that day.

“As a consequence, I blew much more than I ever thought I had consumed. I’m not offering any excuses,” he said.

He claimed he had only drunk “a few glasses” of wine at the dinner with friends.

“It’s selfish, it’s stupid, I’ve been fined, I’ve lost my licence for a year. I profoundly messed up in a life-altering way. I can’t take that back and I’m not trying to.

“It was an appalling lapse of judgment.”

Smith said he has spoken to his GP about his alcohol consumption and has vowed not to drink again while he remains in public life.

“I’m never touching a drop again,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BXKnW_0ckqWoiH00
Smith speaks to the media in Melbourne on Wednesday. Photograph: James Ross/AAP

When asked if he had a drinking problem, Smith said he had drunk too much over the course of the pandemic.

“I think like a lot of blokes my age – and please don’t construe this as an excuse – who live on their own over the last 18 months have drunk too much,” he said.

On Tuesday, Guy said he had told Smith he would not be re-appointed to the frontbench and urged him not to contest the 2022 state election.

“I made it very clear to Tim that he wouldn’t find his way on to the frontbench of any parliamentary Liberal party that I lead,” Guy told reporters.

“And I made it clear that I didn’t want him to nominate at the next election and that I didn’t believe he should nominate for the seat of Kew.

“Tim has, and will, reflect on my advice to him. He will then make a statement in his own time. I hope sooner rather than later.”

Smith has been one of Guy’s closest political allies and was instrumental in his return to the leadership of the Liberal party after a successful spill against Michael O’Brien in September.

With Australian Associated Press

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Calls for Australian MP to quit after drink driving crash

An Australian parliament member, Tim Smith, has apologised but has not said he will quit politics after a drink-driving crash.Mr Smith, the Liberal MP for Kew in east Melbourne, was almost three times above the legal alcohol limit when he crashed his car into a family home in Hawthorn, Melbourne on Sunday.His license was immediately suspended and he was reportedly fined by the police. Mr Smith, 38, said the police have not yet indicated whether there will be any further charges.He told 3AW Radio Australia on Wednesday: “It was the worst decision of my life.”The MP has since resigned...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Guy
The Independent

Ben Goldsmith’s teenage daughter died after becoming trapped under off-road vehicle, inquest hears

The 15-year-old daughter of financier Ben Goldsmith died after losing control of her all-terrain vehicle on her family’s farm, an inquest has heard.Iris Goldsmith had been zig-zagging the off-road vehicle across a rough field in an attempt to “scare” her friend, an inquest has heard.Neither the teenager or her friend were said to be wearing seatbelts at the time and were flung from the six-seater Polaris Ranger, landing under its roof during an incident in July 2019.Taunton Coroner’s Court heard on Wednesday Iris was pinned to the ground and couldn’t be freed until members of staff from Cannwood Farm, in...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics#Driving#Election#Victorian#Kew
The Independent

Drink-driver left two pedestrians and a police officer with life-changing injuries

A drink-driver who was double the limit when she ploughed off the road causing life-changing injuries to three pedestrians has been jailed.Karolina Serafin had been drinking vodka shots all evening on 11 July this year when she began driving her Renault Megane in the early hours of the morning.The 25-year-old mounted the pavement shortly before 1.25am in Wakefield and crashed into three people, crushing them against a parked police van.Two of the victims suffered such severe injuries they had to be resuscitated at the scene and both lost a leg.The third, a police officer who was responding to an earlier...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Blackburn attack: Pair jailed for manslaughter over man's death

A man who carried out a "sustained attack" on a man who was unable to defend himself has been jailed. Nigel Scott, 58, suffered fatal head injuries in the assault on Clarendon Road East, Blackburn, in December 2020. Daniel Butler, 33, was jailed at Preston Crown Court for 11 years...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Country
Australia
The Guardian

Covid cases are surging in Europe. America is in denial about what lies in store for it

It’s deja vu, yet again. The pandemic first hit Europe in March 2020, and Americans were in denial, thinking it wouldn’t happen here. Then, later in the year, the Alpha variant wave took hold in the United Kingdom and the United States was unprepared. This recurred with Delta in the summer of 2021. Now, in the fall of 2021, Europe is the outlier continent on the rise with Covid, with approximately 350 cases per 100,000 people and many countries are soaring to new records. This not only involves eastern and central Europe, where there are some countries with low vaccination rates (such as Georgia, only 24% fully vaccinated) and caseloads as high as 160/100,000 (Slovenia), but also western Europe, such as Austria, Belgium, Ireland and several others. Indeed, in Germany, leading virologist Christian Drosten recently warned their death toll could be doubled if more aggressive mitigation and vaccination strategies were not quickly adopted.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

50K+
Followers
30K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy