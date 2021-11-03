CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwich, CT

Democrats retain control of Norwich City Council, Board of Education

By Claire Bessette
The Day
The Day
 9 days ago
Checker Pat Warzecha logs in a voter Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at the Precinct 4 polls at Stanton School in Norwich. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

Norwich — Democrats retained control of the City Council and Board of Education on Tuesday, but the council race will require a recount with three candidates within close margins.

Based on preliminary tallies late Tuesday, Democrats Swarnjit Singh, Joseph DeLucia, Derell Wilson and Tracey Burto won council seats, along with Republicans Stacy Gould and Grant Neuendorf. Republican Mayor Peter Nystrom, who won reelection easily, also has a vote on the council, giving Democrats a 4-3 majority.

For the Board of Education, Republicans gained one seat, but Democrats retain a 5-4 majority.

Winners were Democrats Robert Aldi, a former board member, incumbents Mark Kulos, Carline Charmelus and Kevin Saythany and newcomer Gregory Perry and Republican incumbent Christine Distasio and Aaron "Al" Daniels and newcomers husband and wife Heather Fowler and Joshua Chapman.

The Board of Education traditionally has been dominated by Democrats, and that will be the case for the next two years, although with some new faces.

