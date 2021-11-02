CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

As Fed Prepares to Slow Support, Attention Shifts to Rate Increases

By Jeanna Smialek, New York Times
WRAL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJerome Powell, the Federal Reserve chair, is on the cusp of accomplishing something that would have seemed like a victory a year ago: Central bankers are expected to announce a plan to wean the economy off their asset-buying program Wednesday without roiling markets, a delicate maneuver that was in no way...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Central banks surprise markets with dovish interest rate stance

Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell delivered precisely the tapering news that the financial world expected at his Wednesday press conference — but when it comes to interest rates, central banks around the globe are serving up some surprises. Catch up quick: Central bankers for some of the world's biggest economies...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Janet Yellen
FXStreet.com

Markets ignore upbeat NFP as pressure increases on Fed

The highly anticipated US NFP report came in slightly above expectations at 531K vs 455K and showed Average Hourly Earnings m/m change of 0,4% confirming the ADP report which indicated an increase of over 500K earlier this week. Stock indices in Europe and US futures were trading higher ahead of the US jobs data release and have managed to maintain their gains as they hover around all time highs. Furthermore, the US dollar continues to be one of the best performing currencies with GPBUSD pair reaching the lowest level in over a month after the BoE decided to leave rates unchanged in its most recent meeting. The report comes after the FED’s announcement of QE tapering which also did not have a significant impact on stocks, as it was mostly priced in. On the other hand, today’s NFP could highlight the importance of macro data for the central bank and may lead to discussions related to rate hikes in the near future, as Powell stressed the significance of wage data on potential future changes in policy. In either case, the FED will be under increasing pressure to reassure markets against the risks of what it has maintained is “transitory” inflation as other central banks begin to take steps to adjust fiscal and monetary policy.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Wage Inflation#Stocks#Federal Reserve#Cornerstone Macro
WKBN

Feds take first steps in raising interest rates

The Federal Reserve will begin dialing back the extraordinary economic aid it's provided since the pandemic erupted last year, a response to high inflation that now looks likely to persist longer than it did just a few months ago.
BUSINESS
Rob Adams

Fed to slow economic aid as inflation worries rise

At the moment, most of us are very confused about the current economy, and some of the decisions the government takes. So if you feel like you are missing some pieces of the puzzle, know that you are not alone. In fact, you might be in the same boat with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, the nation's top economic official.
Shore News Network

Futures steady as focus shifts to Fed’s taper decision

(Reuters) – U.S. stock index futures were largely steady on Wednesday as investors refrained from making big bets ahead of the conclusion of the Federal Reserve’s meeting, where policymakers are widely expected to signal the withdrawal of the pandemic-era support. The U.S. central bank will likely announce the tapering of...
BUSINESS
Street.Com

Fed Inflation Gauge Holds At 3.6% in September; Personal Spending Slows

The Federal Reserve's preferred measure of U.S. inflation showed few signs of easing last month, according to data published Friday, although core consumer prices remain stubbornly close to their highest levels in three decades, putting a damper on overall spending. The core September PCE Price Index rose 3.6% from last...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Scotland
FXStreet.com

The inflation scare is accelerating the timetable for the Fed to raise rates

Outlook: It seems like every day we get another Fed official affirming that tapering will be announced at the November FOMC and also that inflation will be higher than we used to think. Over the weekend, TreasSec Yellen joined the chorus about higher inflation readings that will persist to mid-year next year. On Friday Fed chief Powell worried about high inflation persisting and continues to assert the Fed is watchful and can manage whatever happens.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Bank of England warns supply problems will slow UK economy as it holds interest rates at 0.1%

The Bank of England has held interest rates at a record low of 0.1 per cent and issued a more pessimistic forecast for the UK economy on the back of rising prices and widespread disruption to the supply of goods.There had been growing speculation that the Bank would raise its benchmark interest rate due to rising inflation. A rate hike would likely have meant rising costs for millions of borrowers but analysts had warned that increasing the cost of borrowing too soon could choke off the economic recovery.On Thursday, the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted to leave the base...
BUSINESS
CBS Seattle

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?

(CBS Baltimore) —  The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended in early September, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help....
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy