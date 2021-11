DANVILLE, Va. – Voters in Danville approved the 1% sales tax increase on the November ballot, which will help pay for school repairs and upgrades. The tax rate is now at 6.3%. However, it will not impact groceries or prescription drugs. The increase is expected to bring in $144 million in revenue for Danville schools, where most facilities were built before the 1960s.

DANVILLE, VA ・ 8 DAYS AGO