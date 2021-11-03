'Shame on you': Gilroy mayor sends message to 2nd suspect wanted in party shooting that killed teen

Gilroy police officers are working around the clock. Revealing there's a second shooter responsible for the Halloween weekend party shooting.

"It's critical. We have possibly an outstanding firearm. We have someone who was willing to shoot someone in a very busy party. That is a person that we need to identify and get that gun off the streets," said Sargent John Ballard, Gilroy Police Department.

We got exclusive video of the moment the first suspect, 19-year-old Benjamin David Calderon was arrested outside of his house on Sunday. Now for the first time, Gilroy police revealed who they believe Calderon shot.

The teen victim's brother says a fight broke out and 18-year-old Michael Daniel Zuniga ran to break it up when a bullet hit him in the neck area.

Luz Pena: "Benjamin Calderon killed Michael Zuniga?"

Sargent John Ballard: "Yes. That is why he is being charged with one count of murder at this point"

On Monday, we spoke to the grandmother of 18-year-old old Michael Zuniga who said Michael was trying to protect a friend when he was shot. She asked for justice.

"Whosevers home that was. She needed to make more rules be more responsible and have security. Just taking care of it," said Petra Macias, Michael Zuniga's grandmother.

The shooting happened at the property of Gilroy's council member Rebecca Armendariz. Her second cousin Benjamin Calderon might have done more than attend the party, according to police.

Council member Armendariz confirmed to ABC7 News that 19-year-old Benjamin Calderon who was arrested in the fatal shooting is her second cousin.

"Based on the flyer it's likely that he was the organizer or one of the organizers," said Sargent John Ballard.

The councilmember said she was not part of the Halloween party that took place in her side yard. She said there's a second home on the property.

Luz Pena: "As the Mayor of Gilroy what do you think councilmember Rebecca Armendariz should do?"

Mayor Marie Blankley: "I cannot answer what anybody should do. I'm waiting on the investigation like everybody else. We will act according based on those results."

As police continue to follow leads Gilroy's Mayor has a message for the second shooter.

"Shame on you and I hope justice is served," said Mayor Blankley.