The major backlog at one of America's busiest ports has been worsened by strict zoning laws that limit where empty shipping containers can be stacked after being unloaded. Until officials in Long Beach, California, issued an emergency order this weekend to temporarily relax those rules, it was illegal for trucking companies to store more than two shipping containers on top of one another in their yards. That's contributed to a massive bottleneck at the terminal yards of trucking companies serving both the Port of Los Angeles and the Port of Long Beach—a bottleneck that's being felt in supply chain shortages across the whole country.

INDUSTRY ・ 12 DAYS AGO