The Los Angeles Lakers are once again set to roll out Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook without the third member of their 'big three'. LeBron James is expected to miss at least one week of action with an abominal strain, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania . The four-time NBA MVP had previously missed two of the Lakers' first eight games of the season before suffering the injury against the Rockets on Nov. 2.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO