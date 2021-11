East Carolina’s football team will try to win its second conference game in a row and get back over .500 on the season when it hosts Temple this coming Saturday at 3 p.m. ET inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Ahead of the upcoming matchup, the betting line for the contest has been released by the Vegas sports books, with ECU coming in as a 16.5-point favorite. The over/under is set at 54.5. The line opened at ECU -15 and has moved up another point and a half since.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO