CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Democrats shudder as McAuliffe appears headed for defeat in Virginia in key race for Biden

By John Bowden
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hmnww_0ckqSvVI00

The Virginia governor’s race concluded on Tuesday with Republican Glenn Youngkin on track to win a resounding victory that sent a chill through Democrats in Washington.

Before the results were even called by the major networks, Democrats and Republicans on Capitol Hill were already gaming out what the results would mean for 2022.

Terry McAuliffe, the state’s former governor, was down by roughly 115,000 votes as of 10.15 p.m. local time around when he took the stage at a watch party in Tyson’s Corner attended by hundreds in the meeting area of the McClean Hilton.

“We’re going to continue to count the votes,” he told cheering supporters, noting that roughly 18 per cent of the vote remained uncounted.

The mood was dour in the McAuliffe watch party before the candidate spoke, with small crowds of staffers and donors huddled in small conversations, many watching vote totals come in on their phones or the several TVs set up around the room. Others mingled over drinks at several open bars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VSHNv_0ckqSvVI00

At one point, a scattered chorus of boos broke out among the guests when a batch of votes took Mr Youngkin’s lead temporarily to more than 200,000 and triggered a victory prediction in his favour by Dave Wasserman, an election analyst at the well-respected Cook Political Report . News networks and the Associated Press have not yet projected a winner in the race, calling it too close to call but leaning Republican.

Progressives, who saw the party’s nominee bulldoze his competition in the statewide primary, took to Twitter as Mr McAuliffe’s vote deficit appeared to be insurmountable to predict angry reactions from centrists eager to escape blame for their candidate’s loss.

Indeed, an editor with Politico ’s congressional bureau tweeted before the race was finalised that members of Congress were already "blaming progressives for the ‘debacle’ in Virginia" in private messages.

Republicans, meanwhile, celebrated the news as a sign of President Joe Biden’s weakening national standing and as positive tidings for their hopes of retaking the House and Senate in the 2022 midterms.

Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy predicted as much as a 50-seat pickup by his caucus next year should the Virginia results be able to be extrapolated nationwide at a private fundraiser Tuesday evening, according to The Intercept ’s Ryan Grim.

Former President Donald Trump issued a statement blaming Mr McAuliffe’s apparent loss on his decision to center his campaign around anti-Trump sentiment and efforts to link the Republican nominee to the former president.

“It is looking like Terry McAuliffe’s campaign against a certain person named ‘Trump’ has very much helped Glenn Youngkin. All McAuliffe did was talk Trump, Trump, Trump and he lost!” said Mr Trump.

Another top Republican (and highly likely contender for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination), former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, also congratulated Mr Youngkin.

“Governor-elect @GlennYoungkin delivered a major win for Republicans and for Virginians. Looking forward to working with him to champion American values,” tweeted Mr Pompeo, seemingly indicating that his future remained in politics.

The Virginia race saw a focus on local issues in the final days of the race, which clearly aided Mr Youngkin, who declined to appear alongside Mr Trump or other nationally prominent Republicans and instead hammered Mr McAuliffe and other Virginia Democrats on issues such as education, Covid-19 protocols for business, and taxes. One of the candidate’s ads featured his plan to raise teacher pay, an issue also mentioned as a goal on Mr McAuliffe’s website.

The Republican candidate did just enough, however, to tie himself to the ongoing culture war and backlash over the teaching of materials supposedly linked to so-called “critical race theory” ideas in schools so that Fox News and other conservative outlets could frame the race for the Republican base as the first major fight against Democrats on that issue which has brought furious protests to school boards around the nation.

In one ad, he highlighted the efforts of a supporter to remove a book dealing with the issue of slavery and race from Virginia schools; the book in question was Toni Morrison’s critically acclaimed novel Beloved. Democrats seized on that issue as well, but were unable to energise their base in the same way around the issue despite framing it as a “racist dog whistle” and effort by conservatives to fight against honest education surrounding racism in America.

Regardless of what the final margin of Tuesday’s election ends up being, the pressure is likely to ramp up considerably on Capitol Hill among both moderates and progressives for the party to pass more meaningful legislation and take actions that can dominate the conversation and quell the comeback GOP before midterm elections next year.

The party is hoping to pass Mr Biden’s two-pronged infrastructure and social safety net reforms bill later this week, which they hope will show the party taking widely-supported actions on issues related to healthcare, climate change and others before voters head to the polls.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Newt Gingrich: Biden-Harris approval ratings mark beginning of political disaster for Dems

The Democratic Party defeat last Tuesday was followed by an even more ominous report on the job approval of the two leading Democrats. Recall, last week, Democrats lost Virginia in a remarkable sweep. They lost Assembly and Senate seats in New Jersey – and almost lost the governorship. A Republican was elected city attorney in Seattle (that’s right, Seattle). They lost a Texas state legislative seat in a district that is 73% Latino. Republicans swept to victory in Long Island, while New York voters rejected three different Democratic referenda to make elections less secure.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Democrats are going to miss Nancy Pelosi more than they realize

Last Friday afternoon, as Democratic leadership headed by Speaker Nancy Pelosi planned to announce its plans to vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill, I caught House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy walking past the press scrum. He seemed amused. And why wouldn’t he be? Republicans had just won the governorship in Virginia, a bellwether that they might win the House in 2022. Meanwhile, Pelosi was scrambling to pass that infrastructure bill without a vote on Build Back Better, Democrats’ social spending bill that progressives have prioritized.But by the end of the evening and way into Saturday morning, Pelosi had every reason...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Virginia State
CNN

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022

(CNN) — "A lot happens in a year." It's a favorite phrase for politicos who don't like the way the winds are blowing. A year ago, it was Republicans saying that. Democrats had just celebrated winning the White House and holding the House, albeit with a slimmer majority than anyone had expected. (Securing the narrow Senate majority would come a couple of months later.)
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

ABC News' FiveThirtyEight publishes article on 'Why racist White voters often favor Black Republicans'

ABC News' election coverage subset FiveThirtyEight is facing backlash over an article attempting to explain why "racist White voters favor Black Republicans." The co-authors, Stanford University Assistant Professor Hakeem Jefferson and University of California Irvine Professor Michael Tesler, pushed back against those dismissing "Republican racism" following last week's election victory of GOP candidate Winsome Sears in Virginia's lieutenant governor's race.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Trump sours on DeSantis

TODAY’S MUST-READ — “The toughest trial KEVIN MCCARTHY faces on his way to becoming House speaker isn’t reclaiming the majority. It’s what comes afterward.” That’s the blunt takeaway from Olivia Beavers’ big piece this morning drawing on interviews with more than 40 Republicans, which “point to two worrisome factions for McCarthy in a future vote for speaker: conservatives and wild cards.”
POTUS
POLITICO

Donald Trump is eyeing the "largest House Republican majority in American history" after next year's midterms.

The former president released excerpts from his own remarks at a closed NRCC event. What happened: Former President Donald Trump released parts of his speech from a National Republican Congressional Committee event held Monday in Florida. In the five-and-a-half minute video, Trump predicted Republicans would romp to victory in the 2022 midterms if they embrace policies his administration pursued.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Mcauliffe
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ryan Grim
Person
Toni Morrison
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pompeo
CNN

Trump allies are pushing for 'stay away' strategy in some 2022 races

(CNN) — Donald Trump is expected to maintain a prolific schedule of campaign rallies to boost Republicans in next year's midterms. But on the heels of Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin's victory in Virginia -- accomplished without a single Trump cameo -- some of the former President's aides and allies warn there could be parts of the country where he may now be encouraged to keep his distance.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Conservative Party#Republicans#Capitol Hill#The Mcauliffe Watch Party#Cook Political Report#The Associated Press#Twitter#Politico
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

Biden’s approval ratings rise as infrastructure bill heads to his desk

President Joe Biden’s approval ratings bounced back from late-October lows after the House approved his $1.2trn bipartisan infrastructure, a new poll from Navigator Research found. According to the survey of approximately 1,000 registered voters conducted from 4 November to 8 November, 47 per cent of Americans now approve of the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

The Independent

329K+
Followers
132K+
Post
166M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy