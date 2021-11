The 2021-22 men’s college basketball season is less than a day old and we’ve already had an absolute banger of an ending. The No. 17 Ohio State Buckeyes tipped off their season against the unranked Akron Zips on Tuesday in a game that should have been a breeze for one of the best teams in the country. Instead, however, the game was a close affair, with Ohio State leading Akron by three in the final 10 seconds of the game. With the Zips hopes down to one final shot, Ali Ali threw up a beautiful three-point attempt that landed to tie the game.

AKRON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO