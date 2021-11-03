POLLS CLOSED: BOE releases unofficial election results for races in Queens

Election Results for Merchantville Borough Council are: Cindy Morales-Butts, 546; Dan Sperrazza, 554; Adam Wallace, 208; Write-In, 10. Election Results for Merchantville Board of Education are: Dan Licata, 465; Marc Carcanague, 457; Elliot Honingfeld, 454. Results are unofficial and not complete. Ballots will be continued to be processed through certification. Results will be updated regularly. The expected schedule for the release of results is: Initial Vote by Mail Ballots and Early Voting Machines and Election Day Voting Machines were released after close of polls at about 8:30 p.m. Subsequent Vote by Mail Ballots with timely postmarks will be released daily through November 6, 2021 and Provisional Ballots will be added daily beginning on or about November 7, 2021 through November 15, 2021. Click here for current results.

9 DAYS AGO