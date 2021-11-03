POLLS CLOSED: BOE releases unofficial election results for races in Queens

Unofficial results of the 2021 general election began trickling in soon after the polls closed on Tuesday night. The outcomes of many of the races in Queens – and largely throughout the city – were as expected. However, several Republican candidates showed strong results in races throughout Queens Tuesday night, leading in a handful of contests.
Election Results for Merchantville Borough Council are: Cindy Morales-Butts, 546; Dan Sperrazza, 554; Adam Wallace, 208; Write-In, 10. Election Results for Merchantville Board of Education are: Dan Licata, 465; Marc Carcanague, 457; Elliot Honingfeld, 454. Results are unofficial and not complete. Ballots will be continued to be processed through certification. Results will be updated regularly. The expected schedule for the release of results is: Initial Vote by Mail Ballots and Early Voting Machines and Election Day Voting Machines were released after close of polls at about 8:30 p.m. Subsequent Vote by Mail Ballots with timely postmarks will be released daily through November 6, 2021 and Provisional Ballots will be added daily beginning on or about November 7, 2021 through November 15, 2021. Click here for current results.
The final results from Tuesday’s election have now been tallied in Cumberland County. The results are still unofficial, but you can see them below. The county had received more than 15,000 mail-in ballots. While elections officials posted the results from their 118 polling places and a portion of the mail-in ballots that had been counted Tuesday night, the count continued through Wednesday and Thursday morning.
MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — Voters in Homestead reelected incumbent Steven Losner for mayor in a very tight race on Tuesday night.
Losner was elected to a third term as mayor. He previously served on the Homestead City Council from 2001-2007.
Losner won by a margin of 50.87% to Elvis Maldonado’s 49.13%.
In the race for Vice-Mayor, Julio Guzman was the winner.
Council Member Seat 4 went to Jenifer N. Bailey.
Homestead residents also voted on several referendums including mayoral term limits, which passed.
The referendum to allow the mayor to serve a four-year term of office instead of two years also passed.
The race for OU Student Government Association president and vice president concluded in a victory for candidates Zack Lissau and Denzel Akuffo, according to unofficial results released Wednesday evening. As of 9:44 p.m., public relations, pre-law junior Lissau and marketing, pre-law junior Akuffo obtained 66.42 percent of the vote, or...
The polls closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday on Election Day 2021 in Denver. Click or tap here for the latest results of races and ballot measures statewide and in Denver. Election 2021 Results | State and Local Measures, Races. Measure Yes No Total votes/third candidate Fourth candidate. (Early unofficial results...
IRONTON — Craig Harvey got more votes than any other candidate for Ironton City Council and will serve as mayor pro tem next year, according to unofficial totals in Tuesday’s general election from the Lawrence County Board of Commissioners. Harvey collected 1,076 votes and was one of four members elected...
Democrats have once again swept the Township Council race with four incumbents and one newcomer being installed by Franklin voters, according to unofficial results of the November 2 election. In the Board of Education race, the slate of incumbent Laurie Merris and newcomers Sami Shaban and Dennis Hopkins Jr. outpolled...
Another Election Day has come and gone. In some towns, things will likely carry on as they have in the past with minimal change. But others could soon see some changes in management style. The biggest race in the area - for Danbury’s open mayoral seat - was closely contested,...
Central York's board Vice President Veronica Gemma appears to have lost her reelection bid, based on York County's unofficial election results. In the race for four open seats on the board, Gemma, a Republican, received the fewest votes out of eight candidates with 4,624 votes. The top vote-getter in that race, Democrat Corey Thurman, received 5,078 votes.
NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WOUB) – The Athens County Board of Elections have released their results for the races for both at-large and unexpired term seats in the Nelsonville City Council. Five candidates were running for four at-large positions in the Nelsonville City Council. Three of those candidates, Justin Booth, Elizabeth Jones,...
WILTON — Republicans will seemingly take home a majority of municipal seats in town while Democrats will dominate the open Board of Education spots, according to preliminary election results released Wednesday. With two seats open on the Board of Selectmen and three candidates, the GOP and Democrats will split the...
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Unofficial results for The Woodlands Township Board of Directors election and Incorporation election are now posted on the Township’s website. All results are unofficial until the election is canvassed at The Woodlands Township Board of Directors meeting, currently scheduled for 4 p.m., Friday, November 12, 2021 at The Woodlands Township Town Hall.
The New Castle Area School Board will gain one new member out of five elected when the board begins its new term of office in December. In the two-year race to fill the unexpired term of Norman Moses, Marco A. Bulisco, who was nominated by the Democratic Party, was the unofficial victor. Bulisco, a New Castle firefighter, defeated Republican Michael Frabotta.
HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WOUB) — The contested races for Harrison County have been decided. The unofficial results in the primary ended with only 23.54% of registered voters in Harrison County casting their votes. There are four winners for Jewett Village Council: Joshua Walters received 112 votes, Paul Prevot Jr. received...
THE WOODLANDS, TX — The unofficial election results show that residents of The Woodlands voted AGAINST the Type-A city incorporation of The Woodlands Township District. The following propositions, unofficially, did NOT pass:. • THE WOODLANDS TOWNSHIP – PROPOSITION A. Authorizing the Type-A city incorporation of The Woodlands Township District and...
WASHINGTON (WJLA) — Keep up with the latest coverage on Virginia’s Election Day. Election numbers are rolling in as ballots are being counted in Virginia. Polls closed at 7 p.m. Tune into WJLA 24/7 at 8 p.m. as we have the latest from all the important races. >> LIVE ELECTION...
The Democratic Party defeat last Tuesday was followed by an even more ominous report on the job approval of the two leading Democrats. Recall, last week, Democrats lost Virginia in a remarkable sweep. They lost Assembly and Senate seats in New Jersey – and almost lost the governorship. A Republican was elected city attorney in Seattle (that’s right, Seattle). They lost a Texas state legislative seat in a district that is 73% Latino. Republicans swept to victory in Long Island, while New York voters rejected three different Democratic referenda to make elections less secure.
