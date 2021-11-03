Allen County Unofficial Results pt 1 click on PDF to see results

A federal appeals court Thursday granted former President Donald Trump's request to temporarily block the National Archives from turning over his White House records to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. The committee had been set to receive the first batch of documents, which...
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — An attorney for one of the white men standing trial in the death of Ahmaud Arbery told the judge Thursday he doesn’t want “any more Black pastors” in the courtroom after the Rev. Al Sharpton sat with the slain man’s family. Kevin Gough represents William “Roddie”...
Former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows has failed to show up for a Friday deposition with the House Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, according to multiple reports, despite a threat from the panel it would seek to hold him in contempt for any defiance. Meadows...
A SpaceX mission with four astronauts docked at the International Space Station on Thursday evening. The Crew Drag Spacecraft, carrying astronauts for the SpaceX Crew-3 Mission, arrived at the space station at 6:32 p.m., according to NASA. After linking up to the space station’s Harmony Module, the astronauts will begin...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans quit their jobs at a record pace for the second straight month in September, while businesses and other employers posted a near-record number of available jobs. The Labor Department said Friday that 4.4 million people quit their jobs that month, or about 3% of the nation’s...
BANGKOK (AP) — A court in military-ruled Myanmar on Friday sentenced detained U.S. journalist Danny Fenster to 11 years in prison with hard labor after finding him guilty on several charges, including incitement for allegedly spreading false or inflammatory information. Fenster, the managing editor of the online magazine Frontier Myanmar,...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who voted to convict President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial and had called for his resignation after the Jan. 6 insurrection, announced Friday she will run for reelection in 2022. Trump, who has focused on punishing his political opponents, has endorsed...
President Biden is expected on Friday to announce the nomination of Robert Califf to lead the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Califf would return for a second stint atop the agency if confirmed, a source familiar with the decision confirmed to The Hill. Under federal law, Biden faced a Monday...
