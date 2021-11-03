CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, OH

Allen County Unofficial Results pt 1 click on PDF to see results

By Todd Cummins
hometownstations.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHello! I am the assignment editor here...

www.hometownstations.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Allen County, OH
Government
County
Allen County, OH
The Associated Press

Americans quit their jobs at record pace for 2nd month

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans quit their jobs at a record pace for the second straight month in September, while businesses and other employers posted a near-record number of available jobs. The Labor Department said Friday that 4.4 million people quit their jobs that month, or about 3% of the nation’s...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Myanmar court sentences US journalist to 11 years in jail

BANGKOK (AP) — A court in military-ruled Myanmar on Friday sentenced detained U.S. journalist Danny Fenster to 11 years in prison with hard labor after finding him guilty on several charges, including incitement for allegedly spreading false or inflammatory information. Fenster, the managing editor of the online magazine Frontier Myanmar,...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Hill

Biden expected to announce Califf as FDA pick on Friday

President Biden is expected on Friday to announce the nomination of Robert Califf to lead the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Califf would return for a second stint atop the agency if confirmed, a source familiar with the decision confirmed to The Hill. Under federal law, Biden faced a Monday...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pdf

Comments / 0

Community Policy