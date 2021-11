A new Predator movie is coming and it just got announced on Disney+ Day. The film will be titled Prey and serve as an at-home release for Hulu. In an interesting choice for the franchise, the story takes place in 1719 as a Comanche Nation woman named Naru strives to walk her path as a warrior. But, things get even more treacherous when she is confronted with the Predator, who is hunting nearby. Previous reports indicated that Dan Trachtenberg (10 Cloverfield Lane) was directing this feature. Patrick Aison penned the script and things look to be progressing well. In an added twist, it seems that the movie actually wrapped filming in Calgary earlier this year. Jeff Cutter, director of photography posted about the movie under a different name. So, look forward to a big reveal of the logo later today.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 HOURS AGO