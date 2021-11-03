CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Serious Crash on Indiana Toll Road Sends Two to Hospital

 9 days ago

Serious Crash on Indiana Toll Road Sends Two to Hospital

A serious crash involving four vehicles on the Indiana Toll Road stopped traffic for several hours and sent two to the hospital.

At approximately 4:26 p.m. on November 2, 2021, Indiana State Police dispatch received calls of a crash involving multiple vehicles, in a construction zone on the Indiana Toll Road, near mile marker 100.  This is approximately one mile west of the Bristol Exit. 

Preliminary investigation by Indiana Trooper Garrett Tharp indicates that traffic was slowed, or stopped, in the construction zone due to traffic congestion. A yellow 2006 Peterbilt towing a livestock trailer loaded with cattle failed to slow down and crashed into the back of a white 2020 Dodge Ram towing an open trailer and a white 2021 Volvo traveling in front of the Dodge. 

Serious Crash on Indiana Toll Road Sends Two to Hospital

The collision with the Dodge caused a white 2021 Range Rover to break free from the trailer and land in the roadway.  The driver of the Dodge, Baiysh Dolonbaev, 22 of Chicago, IL, had to be extricated and then was flown by helicopter to Memorial Hospital in South Bend, IN with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. 

The collision between the Peterbilt and the Volvo caused the Volvo to be pushed into the back of a trailer being towed by a semi in front of the Volvo.  The driver of the Peterbilt, Chandler Steffensmeier-Harris 24, Morgan, MN, was taken by ambulance to Elkhart General Hospital with complaints of pain.

None of the other drivers involved suffered any injuries.

Eastbound traffic was diverted off the Indiana Toll Road at Exit 96 while the lanes were closed for crash investigation, removal of vehicles, and cleanup of a large diesel spill.  Eastbound traffic resumed at approximately 7:41 p.m. 

The Indiana State Police was assisted at the scene by Bristol Fire and EMS, Middlebury Fire and EMS, Parkview Samaritan, Moore’s Towing, Tom’s 24 HR Towing, and RMS Response Management Services Elkhart.

SCDNReports

Overdose at the Oasis

First responders revived an overdose victim at a local carryout and caught a motorcycle thief red-handed. We hit the highlights of the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing. Bar Fight on Chillicothe. Officers were called to Frank & Steins Lounge just before 1 am for a report of a drunk driver.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
SCDNReports

Stolen Police Vehicle: Kentucky State Police Make Arrest

Stolen Police Vehicle: Kentucky State Police Make ArrestMGN. The Kentucky State Police was contacted in reference to an attempt to locate a stolen Monticello Police Vehicle. At approximately 4:00 pm a Kentucky State Police Trooper observed the stolen police vehicle traveling north on I-75 near the 86 mile marker, near Richmond. The Trooper attempted to stop the stolen vehicle, at which time the driver accelerated in an attempt to flee.
KENTUCKY STATE
