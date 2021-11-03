Serious Crash on Indiana Toll Road Sends Two to Hospital Indiana State Police

A serious crash involving four vehicles on the Indiana Toll Road stopped traffic for several hours and sent two to the hospital.

At approximately 4:26 p.m. on November 2, 2021, Indiana State Police dispatch received calls of a crash involving multiple vehicles, in a construction zone on the Indiana Toll Road, near mile marker 100. This is approximately one mile west of the Bristol Exit.

Preliminary investigation by Indiana Trooper Garrett Tharp indicates that traffic was slowed, or stopped, in the construction zone due to traffic congestion. A yellow 2006 Peterbilt towing a livestock trailer loaded with cattle failed to slow down and crashed into the back of a white 2020 Dodge Ram towing an open trailer and a white 2021 Volvo traveling in front of the Dodge.

Serious Crash on Indiana Toll Road Sends Two to Hospital Indiana State Police

The collision with the Dodge caused a white 2021 Range Rover to break free from the trailer and land in the roadway. The driver of the Dodge, Baiysh Dolonbaev, 22 of Chicago, IL, had to be extricated and then was flown by helicopter to Memorial Hospital in South Bend, IN with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The collision between the Peterbilt and the Volvo caused the Volvo to be pushed into the back of a trailer being towed by a semi in front of the Volvo. The driver of the Peterbilt, Chandler Steffensmeier-Harris 24, Morgan, MN, was taken by ambulance to Elkhart General Hospital with complaints of pain.

None of the other drivers involved suffered any injuries.

Eastbound traffic was diverted off the Indiana Toll Road at Exit 96 while the lanes were closed for crash investigation, removal of vehicles, and cleanup of a large diesel spill. Eastbound traffic resumed at approximately 7:41 p.m.

The Indiana State Police was assisted at the scene by Bristol Fire and EMS, Middlebury Fire and EMS, Parkview Samaritan, Moore’s Towing, Tom’s 24 HR Towing, and RMS Response Management Services Elkhart.