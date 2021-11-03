DeKalb County police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

Nicole Thomas (DeKalb County Police)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 12-year-old girl.

Nicole Thomas was last seen at 1 p.m. Tuesday on Amelia Avenue in Decatur.

Police describe her as 5 feet tall and 80 pounds. She was wearing a blue and white tie-dye shirt, blue jeans and sneakers.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Her mother wrote on social media that Nicole was outside playing in the yard. When she went to call her in for something to eat, she didn’t respond and was no longer in the yard.

Police are asking people in the area to check their yards, vehicles and complexes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710 or 911.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2021 Cox Media Group