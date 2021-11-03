Residential/Hospitality Award of Merit: Star Metals

LEAD DESIGN FIRM: Little Diversified Architectural Consulting. STRUCTURAL ENGINEER: Bennett & Pless Inc. CIVIL ENGINEER: Little Diversified Architectural Consulting. Located in Uptown Charlotte, the 27-story, 1.3 million-sq-ft Ally tower is comprised of nearly 800,000 sq ft of office space, a subterranean level that includes an eight-story precast concrete parking deck and retail and open plaza space. The 427-ft-tall structure contains more than 7,000 tons of steel, 1 million lb of glass and 25,000 cu yd of concrete. The first phase of the tenant improvement portion of the project was a 14-floor tenant build-out, which included MEP, café and kitchen space, multilevel fitness space, golf and NASCAR immersion zones, library, event space, vegetation walls, outdoor terrace and monumental steel stairs, along with high-end finishes throughout.
