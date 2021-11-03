CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Residential/Hospitality Award of Merit: Star Metals

Cover picture for the articlePart of Allen Morris Co.’s live-work-play Star Metals development in Atlanta’s West Midtown district, this nine-story, 675,000-sq-ft mixed-use development was “filled with obstacles,” according to the project team. The hurdles included zero laydown area and the need to remove roughly 15,000 cu yd of...

enr.com

Dragados-OHL Team Tapped for Md. Purple Line Reboot

The U.S. branches of Spanish builders Dragados and OHL have been selected to take over construction of Maryland’s Purple Line, replacing the Fluor-led team that departed the troubled $2.25 billion project in a dispute with state transportation officials last fall. Purple Line Transit Partners (PLTP), the private consortium managing the...
MARYLAND STATE
cookcountynews-herald.com

Heart of Hospitality awards announced by Visit Cook County

For the third year in a row, Visit Cook County has asked local business owners and managers to nominate staff members who exemplify extraordinary hospitality service within their organizations. Typically, this award is announced during the annual Fall Gala celebration that Visit Cook County co-hosts with the Cook County Chamber. Unfortunately, the 2021 annual Fall Gala that was scheduled to […]
COOK COUNTY, MN
enr.com

Southeast Best Project Award Winners Rise Above Challenges

This year’s Best Projects contest covered work completed between May 1, 2020, to May 31, 2021. In other words, the period of time that saw the COVID-19 pandemic at its most virulent and impactful to broad sections of the U.S. economy, including the construction industry. But in spite of that...
CONSTRUCTION
enr.com

Small Project Award of Merit: Parker Poe Charlotte Headquarters

Designed by Gensler, this three-floor upfit was created with agility and adaptability in mind. Straying from the traditional office hierarchy model, the design adopts a uniform office structure where all offices occupy identical dimensions. Additionally, the final office configuration allows for easily maintained meeting rooms and shared spaces that enable communication and collaboration. To decrease the overall footprint, Parker Poe elected to eliminate a designated library space from the new headquarters. To store relevant texts, the team instead installed console tables—that double as stealth storage—that were located in previously underutilized hallway space. Together, these design elections saved Parker Poe 25% of their corporate footprint.
INTERIOR DESIGN
enr.com

Best Small Project: Locus Biosciences - Commercial Phage Production Facility Upfit

BE&K Building Group led an interior upfit that transformed a 30-year-old, one-story shell space into a cutting-edge BSL-2 laboratory and biomanufacturing suite. The project provided the build-out of 12,000 sq ft of additional space adjacent to Locus Biosciences’ existing suite—doubling the total size of its facilities. The project provides space...
CONSTRUCTION
enr.com

100 Above The Park, Old Cook County Hospital, Locks and Dams Are Project of the Year Finalists

ENR Midwest's finalists for 2021 Project of the Year are 100 Above the Park, a stunning residential tower in St. Louis from architect Studio Gang and contractor Clayco; Locks and Dams 24 and 25 Miter Gate Anchorages in Winfield, Mo., a large-scale reconstruction of key locks and dams on the Mississippi River by Massman Construction; and Old Cook County Hospital, the bold reconstruction by Walsh Construction and SOM of the 1916 hospital known as Chicago's Ellis Island.
COOK COUNTY, IL
enr.com

Office/Retail/Mixed-Use Award of Merit: Fifth + Broadway

Representing Nashville’s largest single mixed-use development, this $400-million, 6.2-acre destination sits in the heart of downtown, adjacent to the city’s renowned Ryman Auditorium, Bridgestone Arena and Honky Tonk Row. To manage the sheer magnitude of planning—which involved 11 different design teams for seven different components—Skanska subdivided the project into three major areas. Those included the 34-story, 386-unit residential tower; a 25-story, 370,000-sq-ft office tower featuring a 450,000-sq-ft parking garage; and 239,000 sq ft of entertainment, retail and cultural space, including The National Museum of African American Music.
RETAIL
enr.com

Office/Retail/Mixed-Use Award of Merit: Ally Charlotte Center

LEAD DESIGN FIRM: Little Diversified Architectural Consulting. STRUCTURAL ENGINEER: Bennett & Pless Inc. CIVIL ENGINEER: Little Diversified Architectural Consulting. Located in Uptown Charlotte, the 27-story, 1.3 million-sq-ft Ally tower is comprised of nearly 800,000 sq ft of office space, a subterranean level that includes an eight-story precast concrete parking deck and retail and open plaza space. The 427-ft-tall structure contains more than 7,000 tons of steel, 1 million lb of glass and 25,000 cu yd of concrete. The first phase of the tenant improvement portion of the project was a 14-floor tenant build-out, which included MEP, café and kitchen space, multilevel fitness space, golf and NASCAR immersion zones, library, event space, vegetation walls, outdoor terrace and monumental steel stairs, along with high-end finishes throughout.
RETAIL
enr.com

Government/Public Building Award of Merit: Fulton County, Ga., Central Library Renovation

The complete renovation of a 40-year-old library designed by renowned brutalist architect Marcel Breuer required a major structural renovation throughout the 10-story building to allow the facility to function as a modern library. For this renovation, the project team added a smoke atrium throughout the middle of the building, transformed two floors into a single, two-story event center, installed a large skylight and drastically increased the number of windows. The effect of these elements was to transform the library’s original dark brutalist interior into a bright, inviting space.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
enr.com

Best Renovation/Restoration: GRAIL Laboratory and Research Facility

Grail Laboratory and Research Facility at Park Point. To develop its first wide-scale production testing facility, biotech company GRAIL wanted to move quickly. It called on contractor Brasfield & Gorrie to deliver the $38-million, 200,000-sq-ft project in 5.5 months. The project called for roughly 90,000 sq ft of new construction as well as a 110,000-sq-ft interior build-out of an existing warehouse with 60,000 sq ft of commercial PCR laboratory space for DNA sequencing operations and reagent manufacturing. The remaining build-out delivered 25,000 sq ft of warehouse and cold storage as well as 25,000 sq ft of open offices and conference spaces.
CONSTRUCTION
enr.com

Best Landscape/Urban Development: St. Petersburg Pier

City of St. Petersburg, New St. Pete Pier, Pier Gateway and Pier Approach Park. CONTRACTOR: Skanska USA Building Inc. CIVIL ENGINEER: Kimley Horn and Associates Inc. Nearly 15 years in the making, St. Petersburg’s new pier offers 26 acres of interactive experiences culminating at a pier stretching more than 3,000 ft into Tampa Bay. The new pier features a grand entry plaza, open-air market, artwork, a sculpture honoring the first commercial flight, a playground, the Tampa Bay Watch Discovery Center and the Pierhead building with its multiple dining options.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
enr.com

Minor Snag Hits Settling Millennium Tower Fix

The Shimmick Construction Co. team working on the test pile for the troubled foundation fix of the settling Millennium Tower in San Francisco has switched gears again, this time because of equipment troubles. Last week, instead of completing the permanent pilot pile by installing the 24-in.-dia steel-encased concrete pile to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
enr.com

K-12 Education Award of Merit: Roper Mountain Science Center

Roper Mountain Science Center — Environmental Science Building. OWNER: Greenville County Schools, S.C. CIVIL ENGINEER: ADC Engineering Inc. This Greenville, S.C., science center, part of the Greenville County School System, is intended to educate both students and the general public on how sustainable resources directly impact the local community and the county water shed. Designed with an open floor plan with divisible classrooms, the facility features a 1,000-gallon fish tank that exhibits the common species living in the Greenville watershed as well as terrariums housing reptile species local to the area. Design and construction of a pedestrian bridge was one of the project’s biggest challenges as the project team decided midway through design to switch from a hybrid structure of steel, wood and sustainable decking to a structure comprised of steel and lightweight concrete to minimize costs. Another challenge occurred when the project’s metal panel subcontractor became unresponsive after completing approximately 75% of its work. Harper General Contractors was able to enlist another trade partner to complete the work in time for the project’s completion in August 2020.
GREENVILLE, SC
enr.com

Landscape/Urban Development: Rodney Cook Sr. Park at Vine City

This project—representing a collaborative effort between The Trust for Public Land, the Atlanta Dept. of Parks and Recreation, the city’s Dept. of Watershed Management and the local community—reinvigorates the once-bustling Vine City neighborhood, which had become one of Atlanta’s most distressed communities and a victim of persistent flooding. Now this...
ATLANTA, GA
enr.com

Healthcare Award of Merit: Marcus Tower at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital

Before construction of the Marcus Tower, navigating Piedmont Atlanta Hospital often proved extremely confusing for patients. Built as the centerpiece of the hospital’s new master plan, this 907,000-sq-ft, 17-story tower—one of the largest health care facilities in the state of Georgia—features state-of-the-art cardiovascular imaging, surgery and prep/recovery suites, new central sterile suite, 408 patient beds and a teaching auditorium. The building also includes a two-story grand lobby and main entrance, exterior healing plaza, retail, a full central energy plant and two floors of subgrade parking structure. Prior to erecting the tower, the project required the blasting, excavation and export of 145,000 cu yd of dirt/rock and shoring around the site, which required extensive coordination with existing foundations and structures as well as with major utilities built and installed over the last 100 years.
ATLANTA, GA
enr.com

Water/Environment Award of Merit: Riviera Utilities Wastewater Treatment Facility

LEAD DESIGN FIRM; CIVIL/MEP ENGINEER: Goodwyn Mills Cawood. The Riviera Utilities Wastewater Treatment Facility provides additional treatment capacity to accommodate future growth and regulatory demands. The facility’s receiving stream, Wolf Creek, discharges into Wolf Bay, which is classified as an Alabama Outstanding Waterway. Given the limited size of the site, aerobic granular sludge technology was selected to produce the same effluent quality as an enhanced biological nutrient removal facility while requiring less space. The three-basin AGS biological system operates with a tertiary filtration process that acts as a physical barrier for the removal of suspended solids and bound nutrients. Sludge thickening, a complete reuse water pump station with a 9,000-gallon hydro-pneumatic tank and a septage receiving station were also incorporated.
FOLEY, AL
visitcookcounty.com

Heart of Hospitality Awards - 2021

For the third year in a row, Visit Cook County has asked local business owners and managers to nominate staff members who exemplify extraordinary hospitality service within their organizations. Typically this award is announced during the annual Fall Gala celebration that Visit Cook County co-hosts with the Cook County Chamber....
ECONOMY
enr.com

Water/Environment Award of Merit: Lift Station 87 Structure

The Lift Station 87 project consisted of constructing a 50-ft-deep wet well topped by a two-story building. The new station houses six 125-horsepower pumps with auxiliary power backup systems, an odor control system, piping, onsite and offsite tie-ins to the existing transmission main, sitework, electrical systems, HVAC and instrumentation and controls. The project required 55-ft-deep excavation for a new wet well and a 32-ft-deep pipe installation. Groundwater in the area is located 5 ft below existing grade, which challenged crews during the installation and excavation of the coffer cell. The two-story station was designed to withstand a Category-3 hurricane and includes architectural features that respect the historical aesthetics of the area. The odor control system exhausts through two 60-ft-tall towers located at the front of the building to minimize the impacts to the surrounding area. Additionally, a 20-in. force main from the lift station passed through areas of dense trees in an adjacent historic park. The project team worked with the city and arborists to route the pipeline around the preserved trees, with efforts made to minimize the impacts to root systems, protect overhead tree limbs, eliminate oversaturation from dewatering discharge and eliminate impacts to the nearby highway.
SARASOTA, FL

