Residential/Hospitality Award of Merit: Star Metals

Roper Mountain Science Center — Environmental Science Building. OWNER: Greenville County Schools, S.C. CIVIL ENGINEER: ADC Engineering Inc. This Greenville, S.C., science center, part of the Greenville County School System, is intended to educate both students and the general public on how sustainable resources directly impact the local community and the county water shed. Designed with an open floor plan with divisible classrooms, the facility features a 1,000-gallon fish tank that exhibits the common species living in the Greenville watershed as well as terrariums housing reptile species local to the area. Design and construction of a pedestrian bridge was one of the project’s biggest challenges as the project team decided midway through design to switch from a hybrid structure of steel, wood and sustainable decking to a structure comprised of steel and lightweight concrete to minimize costs. Another challenge occurred when the project’s metal panel subcontractor became unresponsive after completing approximately 75% of its work. Harper General Contractors was able to enlist another trade partner to complete the work in time for the project’s completion in August 2020.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 5 DAYS AGO