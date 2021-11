SEATTLE — Washingtonians will still need to turn their clocks back an hour at 2 a.m. on Nov. 7, despite state lawmakers approving permanent daylight saving time in 2019. That’s because Washington can't do away with standard time unless Congress gives approval. Federal law allows states to opt-out of daylight saving time, but it doesn’t allow states to do the opposite.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO