East Greenwich, RI

East Greenwich field hockey wins third-straight championship

By Taylor Begley
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vz1AZ_0ckqPJVf00

CRANSTON (WPRI) – East Greenwich shut out Moses Brown in a tight game to claim its third-straight championship. The Avengers held off the Quakers 1-0 in Tuesday’s Division I final.

“It’s just amazing. We’ve been working so hard all season, countless hours, more than any other team. It’s all coaching.” said East Greenwich junior Alex Vega. “My coach is the best coach in the state.”

“This team is historic just coming in, and having a freshman lead two years in a row in goals… as I’m nearing the end of my career, I just couldn’t be prouder,” said head coach Deb McMullen.

