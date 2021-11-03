BAOS Stock: Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: CYTO) increased by over 80% during intraday trading. This is why it happened. The stock price of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: CYTO) – a company dedicated to addressing unmet medical needs through RNA therapeutics, allergy, and viral infection protection, and inner ear therapeutics – increased by over 80% during intraday trading. Investors are responding positively to the company announcing positive efficacy data from testing its Bentrio nasal spray in vitro against the Delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Bentrio is known as a drug-free nasal spray for protection against airborne viruses and allergens — which has previously shown positive outcomes in a test against the Alpha variant of the virus.

STOCKS ・ 1 HOUR AGO