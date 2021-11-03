CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UVM women’s soccer cleans up in America East year-end awards

By Frank DeLuca
MyChamplainValley.com
 9 days ago

The Catamounts await the start to their postseason run, but the team is making some history in the meantime.

For the first time in program history, Vermont women’s soccer has America East Midfielder and Goalkeeper of the Year winners in Ella Bankert and Lydia Kessel, respectively.

Bankert, a Vermont native, captained a midfield that was pivotal in the Cats’ success, including a league-best +10 goal differential. The senior is also currently tied for fifth in team scoring.

Kessel leads the conference with 6.4 saves per game and a .903 save percentage. She is also top three in goals-against-average (.646) and shutouts (4).

The Vermont coaching staff, led by head coach Kristi Huizenga, was also named the conference’s Coaching Staff of the Year.

UVM women’s soccer hosts fourth-seeded UAlbany in the America East semifinals on Thursday, Nov. 4 at 6 p.m.

MyChamplainValley.com

