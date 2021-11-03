CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jake Paul says he will donate $10 million to end world hunger if Elon Musk forks out $6 billion for the cause

By Cheryl Teh
Insider
Insider
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nhqP6_0ckqOfU400
YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has pledged donate $10 million to end world hunger if Elon Musk donates $6 billion.

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images; Patrick Pleul / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

  • Ex-YouTuber Jake Paul tweeted a conditional offer to donate to end world hunger.
  • Paul said he would donate $10 million if Musk contributed $6 billion to the cause.
  • Paul added that the donation would be contingent on whether his tweet got 690,000 retweets.

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul said that he would donate $10 million to end world hunger - on two conditions.

"Yo @elonmusk if you donate $6 billion to the UN to end world hunger, I'll also donate $10 million if this gets 690k retweets," wrote Paul in a tweet this week.

Paul was referring to Musk's tweet chain this week, where the latter offered to sell his Tesla stock and donate the cash to the UN if the organization could prove how it would use the money.

Musk is currently worth more than $300 billion - three times as much as Warren Buffett . Paul, who currently participates in celebrity boxing matches on top of being a social media personality, is estimated to be worth a comparatively modest $20 million.

Paul has in the past contributed to some charitable causes. In 2017, Paul worked with the Make a Wish Foundation to give a cancer-stricken child named Kaley a tour of the Team 10 influencer house . That same year, Paul also participated in a charity soccer game for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

At press time, Paul's tweet pledging to donate had been re-tweeted over 24,000 times, a far cry from his desired 690,000 retweets.

Musk's challenge to the UN came after UN World Food Programme Director David Beasley said on CNN last week that a $6 billion donation - a fraction of Musk's more than $300 billion worth - could save the lives of 42 million starving people.

Musk then asked in a tweet chain that the UN World Food Program use "open source accounting" to show how his money would solve the current hunger crisis. Beasley responded to Musk's request this week, writing on Twitter that he would be willing to get "on the next flight" to Musk to talk through the UN's spending.

"$6 billion will not solve world hunger, but it WILL prevent geopolitical instability, mass migration and save 42 million people on the brink of starvation. An unprecedented crisis and a perfect storm due to COVID-19, conflict, and climate crises," Beasley tweeted on November 1. "Let's talk: It isn't as complicated as Falcon Heavy, but too much at stake to not at least have a conversation. I can be on the next flight to you. Throw me out if you don't like what you hear!"

Musk tweeted in reply: "Please publish your current & proposed spending in detail so people can see exactly where [the] money goes. Sunlight is a wonderful thing."

Beasley responded on November 3 that the World Food Program's financial statements are an "open book."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 38

Cindy Lou Hoo
6d ago

You'll never conquer world hunger just like broke people who win the lottery usually are broke again filling bankruptcy within 5 years after winning. Some people cannot and will never be disciplined enough to take care of themselves financially or even with food

Reply
8
Ruethai Vongvipasmitakul
9d ago

Thank you, Mr.David Beasley,Mr.Elon Musk and Mr. Jake Paul. Higher Power bless you and your family.Let us wish it becomes real.

Reply(1)
3
AMERICANS ONLY
7d ago

there is no world hunder it the govs that stand in the way we can plant food and bring clean water to anywhere if we can bring water to space then we can bring it anywhere on the planet its the world gobs that keep this hunger in place its a population control tactic

Reply
2
Insider

Insider

