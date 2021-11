The Off-White™ x Jordan Brand has officially launched its collaborative capsule collection. Featuring co-branded logo graphics of both brands, Virgil Abloh has tapped into the late ’90s and early ’00s nostalgic era of basketball culture to reinterpret to bring a new chapter of MJ to the sport. Inspired by bold graphics and the baggy look, the collection consists of an oversized silhouette as seen in the green and beige track pants and jacket combo. Both Jordan and Off-White™ logos are stitched in black thread around the knee area and the iconic “SHOELACE” is used as drawstrings for the pants.

