Agriculture

Solutions in the soil: Hope and uncertainty where climate change meets agriculture

By Support Local Businesses
St. Cloud Times
 9 days ago

The SCTimes, with support from...

www.sctimes.com

Elko Daily Free Press

Letter: Where are the climate change deniers?

I have heard that people are being accused of denying that climate change exists. I don't get it; everyone I know learned about the Ice Age in science class. Have you seen a Wooly Mammoth lately? What happened to all the ice? Well, obviously the weather warmed up and it melted. It doesn't take a scientist to figure that out.
ENVIRONMENT
thevistapress.com

North County Climate Change Zoom Meeting

Renewable Energy Opportunities! There is no charge for this online event but please register HERE. Solar power is by far the cheapest source of electricity available these days, beating coal, natural gas, and nuclear in your checkbook. But if the solar power is placed far away from the end user, these low prices are dwarfed by transmission costs and grid losses. Far away no longer makes sense. So, what are the solutions? Please join us to hear from Dr. Phillip Watts about a prospective North County renewable energy project at Markel Reservoir, Carlsbad and as well as other nearby projects. While these projects are located here in San Diego County the approach could be used worldwide!
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
State
Minnesota State
earth.com

Agricultural soils contribute to climate crisis by releasing nitrous oxide

A new study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences has found that poorly drained agricultural soils produce nitrous oxide emissions in quantities large enough to contribute to climate change. According to the scientists, such negative effects far exceed the potential benefits of using these soils as carbon sinks.
AGRICULTURE
kmaland.com

Vilsack Tells Climate Change Conference That Ag is "Part of the Solution"

(KMAland) -- USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack spent time in Glasgow, Scotland, at the United Nation’s Climate Change Conference. During several meetings and other events, he spent time emphasizing the renewed commitment of the U.S. to combatting climate change. During a conference call with reporters, the secretary said it’s been a productive trip to Scotland.
AGRICULTURE
World Bank Blogs

When poverty meets climate change: A critical challenge that demands cross-cutting solutions

This week, all eyes are on the COP26 Climate Change Conference in Glasgow. The stakes are high as no country is immune to the effects of climate change. The connection between climate change and its impact on human wellbeing is increasingly visible. Unchecked, climate change will push up to 130 million people into poverty over the next 10 years—unravelling hard-won development gains—and could cause over 200 million people to migrate within their own countries by 2050.
ENVIRONMENT
#Solutions Journalism#Mit#Sctimes
cbs19news

Collaboration targets sustainability, climate change through agriculture

BRUSSELS (CBS19 NEWS) -- A new transatlantic collaboration platform aims to take on the global challenges of sustainability and climate change through agriculture. European Union Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski and U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack announced the creation of the platform on Wednesday. “International collaboration to confront climate...
AGRICULTURE
goodmorningamerica.com

Maldives turn to climate change solutions to survive

Veteran couple has no idea they're about to get gifted their dream home. Mario and Amy Perez are both veterans who have given back to their country and community in countless ways. Now, Veterans United Home Loans is giving back to them in this emotional surprise.
ENVIRONMENT
houstonmirror.com

Climate change will stir up global agriculture within next decade, study finds

Washington [US], November 2 (ANI): A study has predicted "deep changes" in global agriculture within a decade if the current global warming trends continue. The findings of the study by lead author Jonas Jagermeyr, a crop modeler and climate scientist at NASA's Goddard Institute for Space Studies (GISS), The Earth Institute at Columbia University in New York City, and at the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK) were published on the website 'Nature Food'.
AGRICULTURE
illinois.edu

Translating the science of climate change into solutions

Don Wuebbles, a world-renowned atmospheric scientist and science communicator, has no patience for those unwilling to accept the gravity of the situation. 'To call it global warming is really just not representing the science correctly.'
ENVIRONMENT
steamboatmagazine.com

Here’s a Simple Solution to Climate Change: Talk About It

This story originally appeared in VICE News and is part of Covering Climate Now , a global journalism collaboration strengthening coverage of the climate story. During her 2018 TED Talk, renowned climate scientist Katharine Hayhoe said the most important thing people can do to fight climate change is talk about it—the very thing people were not doing at the time. Turns out, they’re still not talking about it, a new VICE News poll has found.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Nature.com

Predicting agricultural soil carbon using machine learning

Nature Reviews Earth & Environment (2021)Cite this article. Soil is an essential carbon reservoir, as it contains numerous carbon-rich organic compounds through the breakdown of plant residues, animal tissues, and microbial material. Soil carbon substantially contributes to agricultural productivity and profitability due to its vital role in providing nutrients to plants, improving water availability, and enhancing soil health and fertility. As such, soil carbon monitoring is crucial for sustainable farm management. To date, the existing approaches for conventional agricultural soil carbon prediction are via regional scale field experiments and airborne satellite imagery. However, both techniques are costly, time-consuming, and labour-intensive.
AGRICULTURE
Fairfield Sun Times

Geo-Engineering: The Climate Change Solution COP26 Ignores

They’ve come from far and wide to Glasgow for yet another climate summit — the scientists, the politicians, and the protesters — all vowing to save the planet. Although most of the dignitaries, presenters, and attendees at COP26 are sincere about wanting to lessen the threat of global warming, the conference agenda does not include discussion of, let alone action on, the already-available technology that could slow Earth’s inexorable warming. It’s getting to be an old, if depressing, story.
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Climate change: Morrisons hopes cow seaweed diet will cut methane

A supermarket chain is to feed cows seaweed in an attempt to reduce "burps and flatulence" and cut methane emissions. Bradford-based Morrisons will trial the supplement, which is said to supress bovine wind. University studies have shown using seaweed as a dietary supplement can cut methane emissions by more than...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

COP26 told climate pledges 'hollow' without fossil fuel phase out

Climate promises from nations ring "hollow" while they continue to invest in oil, gas and coal, UN chief Antonio Guterres said on Thursday, as the COP26 summit struggled to make headway on its goal to halt devastating warming. Representatives from nearly 200 countries have gathered in Glasgow for painstaking talks aimed at keeping the world within the Paris Agreement goal of limiting temperature rise to between 1.5 and 2 degrees Celsius. But with emissions still rising and current promises putting the world on a path to heat far beyond that target, negotiators were wrangling over a range of issues. "The announcements here in Glasgow are encouraging -- but they are far from enough," Guterres told the COP26 climate summit, urging negotiators to "pick up the pace".
ENVIRONMENT
globallandscapesforum.org

Indigenous Women in Climate Change Solutions: A holistic and rights-based approach

This white paper is part of a series presented at GLF Climate: Forests, Food, Finance – Frontiers of Change. In this set of 14 white papers, scientists, practitioners, business leaders, activists and innovators provide critical insights on how we can transform society towards carbon neutrality and harmony with nature. Read this paper and the rest of the series to learn more about the issues covered at GLF Climate, and register now to join the conversation live.
ENVIRONMENT

