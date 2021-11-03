Solutions in the soil: Hope and uncertainty where climate change meets agriculture

Renewable Energy Opportunities! There is no charge for this online event but please register HERE. Solar power is by far the cheapest source of electricity available these days, beating coal, natural gas, and nuclear in your checkbook. But if the solar power is placed far away from the end user, these low prices are dwarfed by transmission costs and grid losses. Far away no longer makes sense. So, what are the solutions? Please join us to hear from Dr. Phillip Watts about a prospective North County renewable energy project at Markel Reservoir, Carlsbad and as well as other nearby projects. While these projects are located here in San Diego County the approach could be used worldwide!

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO